Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 7-14:

THEFT:

• Dec. 7 at 11:29 a.m., 6500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 7 at 11:25 a.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

• Dec. 7 at 12:28 p.m., 6600 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Dec. 7 at 3:48 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Dec. 8 at 9:51 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

VIOLENT THREATS:

• Dec. 7 at 7:31 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Dec. 9 at 1:37 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 100

• Dec. 10 at 4:20 p.m., 1500 block of Freeway Boulevard

VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:

• Dec. 7 at 3:24 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Dec. 9 at 12:21 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 8 at 8:48 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Dec. 8 at 3:42 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 8 at 12:26 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ROBBERY:

•Dec. 7 at 12:24 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

