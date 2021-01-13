Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 28 to Jan. 2:
THEFT:
• Dec. 28 at 4:33 p.m., 4400 block of 68th Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 8:16 p.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 9:13 p.m., 5700 block of Camden Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 9:34 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 1:56 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 12:17 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 12:35 p.m., 1300 block of 55th Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 2:53 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• Jan. 2 at 1:34 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Jan. 1 at 11:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 28 at 7:02 p.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m., 6100 block of Emerson Avenue North
DANGEROUS WEAPONS INCIDENT:
• Dec. 31 at 11:06 p.m., 5000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 29 at 9:02 p.m., 1600 block of 68th Lane North
FRAUD:
• Dec. 28 at 12:24 p.m., 6700 block of Grimes Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 28 at 12:14 p.m., 3300 block of 67h Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 10:4 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 5:43 p.m., 6400 block of Toledo Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 30 at 9:53 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
