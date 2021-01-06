Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 21-28:
THEFT:
• Dec. 21 at 5:32 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Dec. 22 at 8:14 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Dec. 22 at 3:46 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
• Dec. 23 at 11:54 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Dec. 23 at 5:29 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 24 at 4:34 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 4:51 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• Dec. 26 at 4:44 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Dec. 21 at 8:20 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Dec. 26 at 12:06 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
HIT AND RUN:
• Dec. 24 at 4:35 p.m., 6200 block of Bryant Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 25 at 7:05 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Dec. 26 at 12:43 a.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle
• Dec. 27 at 10: 31 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• Dec. 23 at 5:29 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
CHILD NEGLECT:
• Dec. 22 at 8:53 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FLEEING POLICE:
• Dec. 21 at 12:15 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 22 at 6:02 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 21 at 8:20 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Dec. 21 at 3:27 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 21 at 2:26 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 21 at 4:54 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 23 at 8:20 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.