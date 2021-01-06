Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Dec. 21-28:

THEFT:

• Dec. 21 at 5:32 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Dec. 22 at 8:14 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 3:46 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 11:54 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• Dec. 23 at 5:29 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 24 at 4:34 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

• Dec. 25 at 4:51 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• Dec. 26 at 4:44 p.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Dec. 21 at 8:20 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Dec. 26 at 12:06 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

HIT AND RUN:

• Dec. 24 at 4:35 p.m., 6200 block of Bryant Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 25 at 7:05 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Dec. 26 at 12:43 a.m., 5300 block of 71st Circle

• Dec. 27 at 10: 31 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Dec. 23 at 5:29 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CHILD NEGLECT:

• Dec. 22 at 8:53 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

FLEEING POLICE:

• Dec. 21 at 12:15 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Dec. 22 at 6:02 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 21 at 8:20 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Dec. 21 at 3:27 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 21 at 2:26 p.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 21 at 4:54 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 8:20 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments