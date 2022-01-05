Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Dec. 20-27:
THEFT:
• Dec. 20 at 9:48 a.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 11:08 a.m., 3900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 11:43 a.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 1:09 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 10:14 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 21 at 11:42 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 21 at 8:40 p.m., 6700 block of Grimes Place
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 22 at 7:01 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 22 at 1:43 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Dec. 21 at 8:40 p.m., 6400 block of Lee Avenue North
• Dec. 24 at 8:27 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Dec. 22 at 3:18 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 22 at 8:11 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE:
• Dec. 20 at 12:39 a.m., intersection of Perry Avenue North and 63rd Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 20 at 8:20 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 9:08 a.m., 1300 block of 68th Lane North
• Dec. 20 at 4:01 p.m., 6200 block of Noble Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 4:39 p.m., 6600 block of Xerxes Place North
ARSON:
• Dec. 21 at 1:51 a.m., 5000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 23 at 3:30 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 8:27 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMO:
• Dec. 25 at 1:15 a.m., 5700 block of Freemont Avenue North
