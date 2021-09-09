Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Aug. 23-30:

THEFT:

• Aug. 23 at 1:02 p.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North

• Aug. 23 at 2:19 p.m., 4200 block of 58th Avenue North

• Aug. 23 at 1:39 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Aug. 24 at 10:52 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Aug. 25 at 10:01 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Aug. 26 at 1:24 a.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North

• Aug. 26 at 8:10 a.m., 1100 block of 63rd Lane North

• Aug. 26 at 9:03 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Aug. 25 at 1:19 a.m., 6100 block of Scott Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Aug. 25 at 9:58 a.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Aug. 25 at 5:32 p.m., 6000 block of Aldrich Avenue North

POSSESSION OF FAKE ID:

• Aug. 26 at 2:23 a.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Aug. 26 at 6:38 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• Aug. 23 at 7:33 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Aug. 23 at 8:23 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Aug. 25 at 12:22 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FRAUD:

• Aug. 25 at 8:23 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

RECKLESS DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM:

• Aug. 24 at 7:18 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Aug. 23 at 1:31 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

