Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Aug. 23-30:
THEFT:
• Aug. 23 at 1:02 p.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North
• Aug. 23 at 2:19 p.m., 4200 block of 58th Avenue North
• Aug. 23 at 1:39 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Aug. 24 at 10:52 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Aug. 25 at 10:01 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 1:24 a.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 8:10 a.m., 1100 block of 63rd Lane North
• Aug. 26 at 9:03 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
THREATS OF VIOLENCE:
• Aug. 25 at 1:19 a.m., 6100 block of Scott Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Aug. 25 at 9:58 a.m., 6700 block of Aldrich Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Aug. 25 at 5:32 p.m., 6000 block of Aldrich Avenue North
POSSESSION OF FAKE ID:
• Aug. 26 at 2:23 a.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Aug. 26 at 6:38 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• Aug. 23 at 7:33 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Aug. 23 at 8:23 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Aug. 25 at 12:22 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FRAUD:
• Aug. 25 at 8:23 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
RECKLESS DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM:
• Aug. 24 at 7:18 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Aug. 23 at 1:31 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.