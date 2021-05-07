Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for April 19-26:

THEFT:

• April 19 at 1:06 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 19 at 2:39 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 19 at 2:54 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• April 19 at 4:59 p.m., 6500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 20 at 3:17 pm., 3000 block of Thurber Road

• April 20 at 5:52 p.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 20 at 4:41 p.m., 5400 block of Dupont Avenue North

• April 21 at 2:43 p.m., 6500 block of Beard Avenue North

• April 22 at 12:50 p.m., 5400 block of Colfax Avenue North

• April 23 at 11:11 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:

• April 20 at 11:58 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• April 21 at 4:19 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• April 21 at 1:39 p.m., 3200 block of 68th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• April 22 at 9:25 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 19 at 11:45 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 19 at 1:37 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

TRESPASS:

• April 19 at 1:14 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

