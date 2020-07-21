Brooklyn Center plans to implement four new pilot programs in response to emerging community needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city assembled a 23-member multi-department team which was tasked with exploring new areas of service, redesigning existing services, and redesigning service delivery to meet the community’s existing and future needs, said Reggie Edwards, deputy city manager. He presented high-level plans to the city council at its July 13 meeting.
There are four programs being considered for implementation. They are a neighborhood innovation grant program, a food growth and collective program, an iPad grant program for seniors, and the addition of Wi-Fi in neighborhood parks. Each of these pilot programs were presented as general concepts, and are planned to be implemented and evaluated within the next six months to a year.
“If we know that life is currently different and will be different, then the question is, how do we pivot as an organization,” Edwards said. “What innovative thoughts or ideas do we have for service as it relates to meeting the community where they are, where they will be?”
Research and community interviews helped to inform the concepts. City staff conducted interviews with community members, non profits, religious organizations, and business owners to better determine existing community needs in the near future, as well as over a longer-term period, Edwards said.
Seven common needs arose through these conversations: access to essential life resources, access to resources related to the pandemic, access to high speed internet, housing stability, emotional and mental health well-being, financial assistance for businesses, and job creation.
The city’s working group developed 70 ideas to address these needs, Edwards said. This list was narrowed to nine ideas, which were then further developed into mock-up plans. From these, four plans were selected for pilot development.
The iPad program would be intended to both help to reduce feelings of social isolation, improve mental health and wellness, and increase access to needed services for seniors. Through an iPad, seniors could better connect with their families and access web-based recreation programs, Edwards said. The goal of the pilot would be to provide 50 seniors with iPads and access to city programming.
Internet access continues to be an issue for many families in Brooklyn Center, Edwards said. A public Wi-Fi access point in a park would provide residents with the ability to search for jobs, complete school work and overcome feelings of social isolation while still social distancing, he said. The initial pilot for this program is being planned at Firehouse Park, near the East Fire Station at 6500 N. Dupont Ave. If successful, it could expand to more of the city’s neighborhood parks, Edwards said. If expanded, the intention would be to have internet access within walking distance for all residents. “We understand the inclement weather, etcetera, so we’re dealing with how we provide that year round — what type of shelters might be needed,” he said.
A neighborhood grant program would be somewhat similar to the grant program the city used to distribute emergency funds to service providers when the viral outbreak began in March, Edwards said. In previous grant programs, applicants needed to show a need for the funds, and an ability to utilize them within a specified period of time.
Residents may have innovative ideas or unique skills that they can utilize to help their neighbors with a multitude of issues that have arisen through the pandemic, Edwards said. Potential uses could include small-scale job creation, access to essential life resources and improving emotional or mental health, he said.
Nonprofits and other vendors that provide food assistance told the city that the need for essentials such as food is far larger than they anticipated, according to Edwards. New groups of people who did not struggle with food security in the past have been asking vendors for help, he said. As a result, city staff has proposed construction of a food collective in the form a year-round community greenhouse featuring culturally appropriate, healthy food. This food could either be provided to residents directly at a low cost or at no cost, or could be donated to food shelves for distribution. The city would aim to partner with the University of Minnesota for design and implementation assistance. Jobs as well as training programs could be offered at the greenhouse.
The greenhouse is currently proposed for construction at Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy. The park already has a parking lot, access to utilities and bathrooms, and is accessible by public transit, Edwards said. If successful, the pilot could either be expanded or brought to other locations within the city.
“I’m extremely impressed by all this,” said Councilmember Marquita Butler. “Those of us that are leaders of organizations, we’re having to be tasked with being innovative and creative in how we move forward because COVID is not going away any time soon,” she said. Councilmember April Graves concurred.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she was “extremely excited” about the prospect of a year-round community greenhouse.
Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Dan Ryan also spoke in favor of the concepts as a whole.
