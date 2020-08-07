For a fairly busy police department, Brooklyn Center’s Police Department receives few formal complaints from residents, the police department told the City Council July 27.
The department compiled its total complaints, internal affairs investigations, Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigations, lawsuits, and Minnesota Department of Public Safety POST Board complaints over the past five years and presented them at the council’s request.
In the period from Jan. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2020, the department recorded 198,967 calls for service and officer-initiated interactions. According to Commander Garret Flesland, this statistic only measures calls or interactions that are registered into the department’s computer system. The department likely has many more interactions with the public that do not get recorded in the department’s database, he said.
During this period, the department has had 52 total incidents of concern reported.
Of those concerns, a total of 38 formal complaints have been filed, or one for every 5,236 interactions. Complaints can be filed by the public or by a supervisor or peer within the department. Fifteen of those complaints have been internal, and 23 have been external.
Of those external complaints, nine were related to rudeness, seven were related to use of force, three were related to driving, two were related to improper arrest or citation, one was related to lost property, and one was related to a lack of response to a call for service.
For internal complaints, seven were related to driving, two were related to use of force, two were related to attendance, two were related to a pursuit, one was related to a failure to act on probable cause and one was generally related to conduct.
When those complaints were investigated, 14 were sustained, 10 were determined to be unfounded, seven were exonerated, and five were not sustained. Unfounded complaints are found to be falsely reported. An exonerated complaint indicates that an act occurred, but is deemed proper or lawful. A sustained complaint has sufficient evidence to prove misconduct or a policy violation. A compliant that is not sustained has insignificant evidence to either exonerate or sustain the claims.
For internal affairs investigations, three have been sustained, two were not sustained, and one was exonerated. That is, discipline was issued in three cases.
In that five year period, the department faced five lawsuits. Four were dismissed, and in one, a settlement was reached. The city paid its $2,500 deductible to the League of Minnesota Cites in three of the four dismissed cases, and $1,631 in an instance when the deductible was not reached.
In the case where they reached a settlement, the plaintiff will receive $825,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities. Brooklyn Center will pay its $2,500 deductible in this case. One lawsuit is still pending.
Two complaints have been made to the Minnesota Department Human Rights regarding the department. One was ruled unfounded, and one is still pending.
Complaints can be filed by mail, in person, over the phone or by email.
“With the advent of all the social media, we all know we’re one video away from being on national news, and none of us want to be that one that’s on national news making it harder and more difficult for the rest of law enforcement,” Flesland said.
The department does not gather demographic information on the individuals who are filing complaints. Flesland said he was concerned questions related to demographics could be a barrier to getting good information from a complainant. “I want that interaction to be as comfortable as possible,” he said.
Councilmember April Graves asked that the department consider some sort of voluntary question related to demographic information when filing a complaint.
“I still think there might be a way, even its just like a voluntary, ‘Would you be willing to provide some demographic information so we can continue to best serve our diverse community?’ or something along those lines. I think there’s space to try to figure it out,” Graves said.
Councilmember Marqutia Butler questioned if outside agencies ever audit the police complaint system, and said that she appreciated that there are multiple ways to make a compliant. Outside agencies generally do not audit internal complaints, Flesland said.
Mayor Mike Elliott asked that all existing complaint data, particularly those that relate to use of force, be kept for at least the next two years even if data practice law would allow it to be disposed of. He said the city should consider some sort of police-community review board system to establish greater trust in the community.
Curt Boganey, city manager, said the city would need to examine the structure and makeup of police-community review boards locally and at a national level before city staff would be prepared to discuss such a proposal in detail. “I wouldn’t automatically be opposed to it,” he said.
The city can retain existing complaint data for a longer time without issue, Boganey added.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
