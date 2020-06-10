In the wake of the officer-involved killing of George Floyd, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park hosted a community conversation with their police chiefs and mayors June 3.
With the COVID-19 pandemic rendering large-scale physical gatherings unfeasible, the virtual meeting was streamed by both CCX Media and on Facebook. Residents submitted questions prior to the meeting through Facebook. Eda Watts, associate vice president of Equity and Inclusion with North Hennepin Community College, moderated the event.
The hour-and-20-minute discussion, which ran beyond the pre-planned one-hour time slot, gave both the chiefs of police and the mayors an opportunity to address the public, explaining their thoughts and feelings on Floyd’s killing. Both the mayors and chiefs spoke to anger and sadness at Floyd’s killing and a need to work towards both increased racial equity.
“We’re gathered under circumstances that none of us imagined. It is with great sadness that we’re here to address our communities about what happened,” said Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott. “We all watched just about at the same time the murder of George Floyd. An unarmed man who was encountered by Minneapolis police officers, and we witnessed an officer put his knee on the back of his neck, held it there for over eight minutes until the life went out of his body … on that day we all witnessed what people of color, particularly black men experience all the time, all too often at the hands of police in our society … all of us are captured by the moment.
“We’re all asking ourselves what is it that we need to do in this moment,” Elliot continued. “And because the conditions that led to Mr. Floyd’s killing are so pervasive in our society, we all have to do the serious work of making sure that each of us take on the responsibility to dismantle the systematic, systemic racism that exists in our society.”
Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde expressed his condolences for Floyd’s family and friends.
“I think that there’s that full range of emotion from sadness to grief to shock and frankly anger,” he said. “I think everybody’s got to anger. How the hell can somebody think that is appropriate to treat someone like that? I can’t fathom the thought process, of, where did someone come that someone else’s life is worth that little, and so I think we as a community have really felt that … we need to start from zero again … just to get back to a place where you might earn trust you have to work extra hard, and so I look at tonight not as a journey, it’s a start. We’re going to have lots of listening. We’re committed, we’re here.”
Both police chiefs also expressed anger and sadness at the actions of the officers involved in Floyd’s killing.
“All of what I feel about it, what I think about it is secondary to a family that’s grieving, that’s obvious,” said Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. “But when I’m asked as a 26-year police veteran of a city that I’ve been privileged to serve, that being Brooklyn Center, I have a lot of thoughts. I had a lot of concerns, and the biggest one obviously was anger, because what I saw by that police officer is not what I believe our profession stands for. It’s not what I believe I’ve trained my officers to do. It’s not what I’ve been trained to do. What I saw there was a full disregard for the oath of office that officer took and all the partners that were surrounding him.
“I was very angered and saddened by the fact, because I knew with the same broad brush my partners in all the metro agencies, all police officers across the country are going to be painted with that broad brush and it’s not fair, but it is what we’re going to deal with and it’s what we’re going to work through because there is injustice,” Gannon continued. “That was a grave injustice to that man and to his family and to the community. We see what’s happening now, we see the anger, we see the protests that are so meaningful … it’s very upsetting to me … every one of my officers that I’ve talked to feel the same way that I do, that what we saw there was obviously unlawful, [a] criminal act, and they’re very disappointed … we’re going to have to step up our game, obviously, and work very hard to build the bridges back that we feel that we have in our community.”
Brooklyn Park’s Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen also spoke to feelings of anger.
“My emotions have evolved over time,” he said. “It started with absolute utter disbelief in what I was seeing … I’ve been doing this 29 years. I’ve watched a lot of videos involving our officers and officers across the country and I’ve never seen anything like that in my life … from there it evolved into disappointment, disgust. An utterly indefensible act that was committed by somebody that wears that same badge that we do. It’s now turned to anger. What we all witnessed was a criminal act. It was murder. And they’re being treated as such … we don’t train that way … that was not a police tactic.”
He echoed Gannon’s feelings that all of Brooklyn Park’s officers he has spoken to are equally disgusted, and feel that their work in the community has taken steps backward.
Gannon said that he tries to foster an environment where all officers, from the top down to the most junior officers, feel comfortable speaking out when they see issues. Enevoldsen said that the need to speak out against officer-wrong doing is ingrained in both field training and screened for in psychological testing.
Another topic of discussion was whether or not police officers should be in schools. All four speakers said they were open to the discussion, but were hesitant to endorse the idea. Enevoldsen said it would be a mistake to remove officers from schools, and that cities and school boards should consider slowing down their decision-making process while emotions are high. Gannon said that if school resource officers are removed from schools, he would ask that officers still be involved at schools in a non-enforcement capacity, as positive interactions can go along way in improving relationships.
Elliott and Lunde both said that while it’s a worthwhile discussion, as some students may be triggered by seeing uniformed officers. However, seeing officers in schools can result in increased positive relationships for some students. Elliott spoke warmly of the school resource officer that served at Brooklyn Center High School while he attended. Lunde said that a school resource officer helped to uncover a sex trafficking ring in northwest suburbs.
The group also discussed the idea of a citizen-police review board. Both chiefs said they were open to the idea, but the laws on data practices can make it difficult for such boards to be successful. That is, information that would be important to the decision-making process can’t be shared with such a board in some cases. Lunde argued that every city council should function as a citizen review board for police actions, but Elliott said that the community at-large can still play a role in such decision-making.
A common theme among speakers was a request that the community be involved in decision-making processes across both city’s operations, in both police and non-police matters.
The discussion can be viewed in full at youtube.com/watch?v=O0YIOwyTuLw.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.