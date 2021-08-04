Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde sparred July 26 over Lunde’s vote against a resolution condemning the use of tear gas and less-lethal projectiles against protesters.
Lunde was presenting the Brooklyn Center City Council with a presentation on the county’s actions following last spring’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright when Elliott questioned the commissioner’s decision.
Lunde was one of four board members to vote against the resolution in April.
By contrast, the Brooklyn Center City Council banned its officers from deploying tear gas and rubber bullets on non-violent protesters in the days following Wright’s death.
“I saw the holes in the wall left by rubber bullets,” Elliott said. “The use of tear gas has been outlawed by international war conventions and treaties – you’re not allowed to use it in war. … You represent this area, commissioner. You voted against that. I just want to ask you here: Why did you vote against (the resolution)?”
Lunde replied that the resolution would have not have impacted the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s tactics when responding to protests.
“It’s what I call a nothing resolution,” Lunde said. “We do not have the power to tell the Hennepin County Sheriff’s department what tactics they may or may not use. That is (grounded) in fact. And so the resolution carried no weight. As a matter of fact, I actually think it did a disservice because it’s the opposite, it acts like we’re doing something when we’re not.”
The county has asked a consultant to research less violent crowd control tactics that would do away with the need for less-lethal munitions, Lunde said.
“I don’t vote for do-nothing resolutions,” Lunde added.
Governing bodies often take symbolic actions to ask for change, Elliott said.
“I as one representative here in Brooklyn Center, commissioner, really would implore you to support, even if it is simply symbolic, that type of resolution,” Elliott said.
County actions
Following the unrest in April, Hennepin County allocated $52,000 for social services and crisis management for Brooklyn Center residents, as well as $50,000 for youth and community outreach, Lunde said. Contracts were also executed with service providers Lets Talk Porch and Holistic Healing, totaling $90,000.
The county is continually connecting with Brooklyn Center Schools to see if the county can provide assistance to the city’s youth, Lunde added.
While law enforcement agencies created Operation Safety Net to deal with the potential for unrest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, no agency created an equally robust plan to support the community, Lunde said.
“For lack of a better term, my office is referring to it as ‘Operation Community Well-Being,’” he said. “Basically, it’s the idea that if we can plan for law enforcement response to events then we should be able to at the same time be planning for things like trauma support, food security. We should be able to provide housing assistance for people who may be impacted by any potential future need.”
In many disaster instances, support infrastructure could help the community beyond civil unrest, Lunde said.
The county has issued a request for applications for agencies interested in working in food security and violence reduction. Agencies can receive up to $49,000 grants through the program.
These applications are not competitive, require less paperwork than a request for proposals, and allow for community organizations to partner and submit applications jointly, Lunde said.
“We’re also not asking for someone to prove they’ve been doing this for years,” he said. “If they have the ability to deliver, and they can write out a plan, and they can talk about how they’re doing it, it’s possible that they may be approved.”
