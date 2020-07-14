Earle Brown’s name has been plastered far and wide across Brooklyn Center — its summer festival, its streets, and on one of its community centers bear his name, an honor bestowed to the former Hennepin County Sheriff and founder of the Minnesota State Patrol. However, questions about his past and alleged connections to the Ku Klux Klan have already resulted in the renaming of the city’s elementary school, and may result in further action by the city council.
The Brooklyn Center School Board renamed Earle Brown Elementary to Brooklyn Center Elementary June 22, citing Brown’s “alleged ties to supremacist groups in Minnesota,” in a press release. Following this, the city council discussed making similar changes elsewhere in the city at its July 13 meeting.
After reviewing materials from the book, “The Ku Klux Klan in Minnesota,” written by Elizabeth Dorsey Hatle and published by The History Press in 2013, the council expressed a willingness to consider changing the names of the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Earle Brown Drive, and Earle Brown Days.
Allegations of KKK affiliation
The often-repeated history of Brown details his life as a Hennepin County Sheriff, gubernatorial candidate, founder of the Minnesota Highway Patrol, and owner of the farmland that would later encompass a large portion of Brooklyn Center. In 1911, the Village of Brooklyn Center was formed at a meeting at Brown’s farm, and without any children of his own, he gave his farm to the University of Minnesota upon his death in 1963.
Hatle’s book, however, tells of an affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan that she says began in the 1920s.
“Brown was accused of and later admitted (to a Minneapolis grand jury in April 1923) to having joined the Minnesota Klan—membership no. 4. Sheriff Brown told the grand jurors that he joined the Klan because he realized it was becoming a powerful organization, and he wanted, as an officer of the law, to ‘be on the inside,’” Hatle wrote.
“Brown was solicited to join the Klan by a Mr. Henson of Omaha in the detective service of the Bell Telephone company in 1921. Brown was initiated in the Klan organizer’s room in the Dyckman Hotel a few months before April 1923. The Dyckman Hotel was regularly reported on in the Midway News as being the meeting spot for Twin Cities Klan activities.”
According to Hatle, when Brown was sheriff, he did not stop the Klan from meeting or burning crosses in Hennepin County. The hill across from North Memorial Hospital’s parking lot in Robbinsdale was a regular area for meetings and cross burnings, she wrote. “Flaming crosses on top of this particular hill were reported by residents of Robbinsdale; Brown would have been aware of these activities. For two years in the early 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan of Minneapolis paraded in downtown Robbinsdale. The Klan would parade down Broadway from 42nd Avenue to a gravel pit near the old traffic circle.”
Later, in 1927, when Brown was Hennepin County Sheriff, he was elected as vice-president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society, when sterilization became a common topic of discussion among state officials, according to Hatle.
Brown ran as a Republican for governor in the 1932 election, losing to Democrat Floyd B. Olson and becoming, Hatle wrote, “another political casualty involving Minnesota Klan connections.”
Hatle continues, “Brown’s campaign manager issued a speech noting that ‘[f]antastic means devised to tear down Mr. Brown’s character and popularity include charging him with membership in the Ku Klux Klan.’ Brown’s work was deliberately distorted and maliciously publicized, but the Brown campaign never did categorically deny that he was a Klan member.”
Hatle’s book goes on to refer to files belonging to Floyd’s campaign manager that note “ethnic communities” had pointed out Brown’s alleged KKK activities to the campaign.
The author adds, “The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on Oct. 7, 1932, that Brown had publicly admitted to joining hands with the Ku Klux Klan when he was sheriff to ‘spy’ on the organization.”
The Brooklyn Center council packet makes note of an excerpt on the St. Louis Park Historical Society’s website that takes issue with Hatle’s depiction of Brown. On a page titled “Race, Creed and Color,” it states: “Another scholar who has read all of Brown’s diaries disputes this account and has found no evidence that Earle Brown was a member of the Klan.”
Council opinions
Mayor Mike Elliott asked that the council discuss the topic, as Hatle had directly contacted him and there has been much discussion on the topic in the public. Similar steps to reckon with the country’s history and rename public property have taken place across the country, and have occurred locally at Bde Maka Ska, formerly Lake Calhoun, he said. The council’s decision could have an impact on revenue at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, and the city should ask the University of Minnesota if it has any additional information related to Brown from the period of the land transfer, he said.
The comparison to Calhoun is an appropriate one, as his actions are clearly stated in the historical record, Councilmember Dan Ryan said. The question now is to better determine who Earle Brown was, he said. According to Ryan, public perception should also be considered, and there would likely be unintended consequences that come with a name change. “I’m hoping there can be more information and evidence to deal with that, because if in fact he was that kind of a person then I would not oppose changing the name,” he said.
“I for one would be interested in changing the name,” Councilmember April Graves said. “I don’t really feel as though I need more convincing, because I from the very beginning, like I said, without knowing that additional information I sort of intuitively felt uncomfortable in some kind of way about the symbolism of Earle Brown around the city.” The community has changed a lot since Earle Brown Days was founded, and the community should be part of the decision process, she said.
Questions related to whether Brown was an active KKK member are moot if he turned a blind eye to cross burnings, said Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson. She said she was open a name change if that was the council’s consensus.
Elliott said that he would attempt to schedule a time when Hatle could speak with the council about her research.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.