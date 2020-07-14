(SUN POST FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The Brooklyn Center City Council may rename the Earle Brown Heritage Center, the Earle Brown Days summer festival, and Earle Brown Drive. Brown has been accused of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Pictured is the Earle Brown Heritage Center, at 6155 Earle Brown Dr., which hosted a temporary respite center with the Red Cross during the recent unrest in Minneapolis following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd.