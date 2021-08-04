A 25-year-old Brooklyn Center man was charged with criminal vehicular homicide after an SUV fell off an overpass above Interstate 94, killing the defendant’s 1-year-old son.
State troopers responded to the area of I-94 and Dupont Avenue North in Brooklyn Center around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1, having received a call reporting multiple injuries in a vehicle crash, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 3 in Hennepin County District Court.
Among the five children and two adults in the white Ford Explorer at the time of the crash was a 1-year-old who was found unresponsive and not breathing. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the child as 13-month-old Kareem Aki Miller, who was pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital less than an hour after the crash.
The complaint identified Hakeem Olajuwan Miller as the victim’s father and the driver of the vehicle. Miller was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .09, above the legal threshold of .08, according to the charging document.
Surveillance footage showed the vehicle in question traveling at a high rate of speed on Dupont Avenue before going over a barricade and through a fence, crashing onto I-94 below and coming to a rest upside down. No child in he vehicle was seated in "safety restraints," the complaint notes.
The surviving children, who sustained bruises, scrapes and cuts, described the SUV as swerving before the crash. One told troopers the vehicle was gong “as fast as it could go,” the charging document states.
In addition to the two felony vehicular homicide counts, Miller was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering a child in a situation that could cause harm or death.
A search of the vehicle yielded a Glock 9mm handgun that was found under the driver’s seat. At the time of the crash, Miller was subject to a warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of reckless handling of a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, states the Aug. 3 criminal complaint.
Miller’s first court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
