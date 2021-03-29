The Brooklyn Center City Council has joined a growing group of local governments that have condemned the use of discriminatory housing covenants, instructing the city’s staff March 22 to discharge any such covenants found on city-owned property.
The city is joining the Just Deeds coalition, a group of Twin Cities-based cross-disciplinary organizations that acknowledge the harm caused by discriminatory covenants and assist property owners with discharging these covenants.
“I think the people of Brooklyn Center want to know if we have racial covenants and would be eager to discharge of those racial covenants and to ensure that we’re not perpetuating discrimination against anybody, either purposefully or inadvertently through our actions and through our policies,” Mayor Mike Elliott said at last week’s council meeting. “I don’t think that’s a very courageous thing to say or a very courageous position to take.”
Approximately 150 properties in Brooklyn Center have discriminatory covenants, though they are no longer legally enforceable, according to the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice project. According to the city, these properties are concentrated along the borders with Minneapolis and Robbinsdale, but are also found elsewhere in the Brooklyn Center.
In their preliminary investigation, city staff members identified four city-owned properties that may have discriminatory covenants.
Parts of the land where Riverdale Park was constructed may have discriminatory covenants, as well as the city’s water treatment plant. Two additional properties identified are Economic Development Authority-owned plots north of 53rd Avenue North between Lyndale Avenue and Bryant Avenue.
If these properties are found to have discriminatory covenants, the city plans to go through the legal process to have those covenants discharged. City staff members will continue to search for and remove discriminatory covenants in city-owned properties, and will provide the council with further details on any discharged language.
Discriminatory covenants became commonplace throughout the United States during the first half of the 20th Century. These restrictions primarily kept property from being sold or rented to non-white racial groups, although some also placed religious restrictions on owners and occupants as well.
The first racially restrictive deeds documented in the Minneapolis area appeared in 1910, at a property on 35th Avenue South owned by a future president of a real estate company. The deed stated that the “Premises shall not at any time be conveyed, mortgaged or leased to any person or persons of Chinese, Japanese, Moorish, Turkish, Negro, Mongolian or African blood or descent,” according to the Mapping Prejudice project.
Discriminatory restrictive covenants soon became poplar in Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs. While the specific language of these covenants varied, the intent was always the same: to keep people of color from buying property in white neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, during the Great Depression, federal housing administrators were subsidizing the sorts of all-white housing subdivisions likely to still have discriminatory covenants in their property’s legal history.
These covenants, along with practices such as redlining – or the refusal to issue mortgages in or near racially mixed neighborhoods – exacerbated the racial wealth gap and depressed home ownership among people of color, according to the Mapping Prejudice project. Likewise, segregated neighborhoods have an impact on access to community assets such as healthcare, jobs, education and parks.
Several legal efforts ultimately eliminated the legality of discriminatory covenants. The United States Supreme Court ruled that discriminatory covenants were unenforceable in the 1948 Shelley v. Kramer case.
The Minnesota Legislature then prohibited issuing new discriminatory covenants in deeds in 1953. Federal law made the covenants explicitly illegal across the nation through the Fair Housing Act in 1968, according to the Mapping Prejudice project.
While the covenants are no longer legal or enforceable, they still remain in the legal language connected to some homes and parcels of land across the nation.
In 2019, the state Legislature passed a law allowing property owners to discharge and renounce these covenants from their deeds by recording a discharge form in county property records.
The Just Deeds project has seven city members in addition to Brooklyn Center. The project began in Golden Valley, and its membership has grown to include Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal, Minnetonka, Minneapolis and Hopkins.
Non-governmental members include the Mapping Prejudice Project, the Minnesota Association of City Attorneys, Edina Realty, the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors and the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.
The project provides cities and homeowners with free legal services to assist in discharging discriminatory covenants. Through the Just Deeds project, 101 discriminatory covenants have been discharged.
Project partners agree to illuminate the racist practices that segregate housing and keep communities of color isolated from wealth and opportunities, show how these practices directly benefited white people, and take an active role in examining current policies and institutions for racial discrimination.
“These odious covenants are no longer legal nor enforceable, yet this gives the city of Brooklyn Center, the council, the opportunity to, in very strong terms, condemn this history which is a shame upon the record of our republic,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said. “I think that by making a gesture like this, it shows that symbolism is important, because it’s a statement about our values.”
