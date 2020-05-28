Cheyene Bialke
Minneapolis
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
My favorite memory from high school would have to be all the relationships I built through high school, whether it was with staff or friends. Throughout my four year experience, I was able to gain new connections and I was able to strengthen some of the connections I made a Brooklyn Center. All my favorite memories come from the bonds I made with friends, peers, and staff at Brooklyn Center. The connections and relationships I made also helped open some doors for me.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
The advice I would give to someone just starting high school is don’t be afraid. It’s okay to be scared, but we can’t let fear consume us. Through high school you will make mistakes, and you will gain and lose friendships because in high school everyone is trying to figure themselves out and put their best foot forward. If we let fear hold us back we would end up missing out on so much in life. We shouldn’t fear the unknown––we have to take risks in order to find success. Don’t worry about who likes you and who doesn’t, and don’t worry about the “what ifs.” Put fear aside and put your best foot forward academically and overall.
What are your plans for the future?
My plans for the future are to attend St. Thomas Dougherty Family College in the fall and hopefully find the right career path for me.
Christopher Canady
Brooklyn Park
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
Figuring out who I was.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
Don’t wait when you’re trying to do anything. Do it as soon as possible, and you won’t regret it.
What are your plans for the future?
I was planning to attend a four-year college, but due to a variety of reasons, I’ve decided to take a year off. The COVID-19 outbreak made this decision considerably more stressful. I’m not sure what my future holds, but this is why I would recommend that new students make important decisions in a timely manner.
Catalina Moua
Brooklyn Center
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
One of my favorite memories in high school was when I built relationships with my teachers and staff members. It wasn’t up until sophomore year when these bonds started blooming and as the years flew by, I built bonds that cannot be replaced. This isn’t an exact and specific memory from high school because there are so many to choose from. I just really love the fact that I grew comfortable with my teachers.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
My advice for current and upcoming high school students is to find their own motivation. It doesn’t have to be super big and grand because it can be small. For example, set goals for yourself or find inspiration from your peers or your role model. These small inspirations will help you improve the consistency in your completed school work or even improve your attitude at school every day.
What are your plans for the future?
Currently, my plans consist of attending college and I am aiming for my bachelor’s degree in my intended field: business. I chose to go to college because this is one way for me to find myself and discover myself. Additionally, college will help me improve my weaknesses and acknowledge my strengths. After college, I want to work at a company to start off with and as the years progress, I would like to find new jobs or positions to experience.
James Gregory-Winder
Brooklyn Center
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
One of my favorite memories was watching the basketball games at Target Center and at the college arena.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
Some advice I’d give someone just starting high school is don’t procrastinate because once I started procrastinating it started getting worse and worse, and I lost a lot of motivation to do work.
What are your plans for the future?
My plans for the future are to go to a trade school and become an electrician and move to a warmer state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.