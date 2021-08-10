COVID-19 isn’t the only health issue that warrants the public’s attention, even if it might not feel that way after 18 months of pandemic life.
“You really need to continue to focus on your health outside of the COVID aspect,” said Angel Smith, communications and community engagement expert for the city of Brooklyn Center.
With that in mind, the city is putting on its third-annual Community Health Fair this weekend. The outdoor event is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center.
The event, which will adhere to whatever COVID-19 guidelines the Minnesota Department of Public Health will have in place at the time, will feature health services, demonstrations, vendor booths and lots of giveaways. “We have a little bit of everything going on at this health fair, but it’s all health-related,” said Smith, the lead organizer for the event.
That includes COVID-19 vaccinations and screenings for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, plus CPR classes and fire extinguisher demonstrations after which participants can test out an extinguisher on a live fire. Brookdale Library will have a presence, too, giving out new and gently used kids’ books, activity kits and library cards while offering to remove fines from patrons’ accounts, Smith noted. Meanwhile, Community Emergency Assistance Programs, commonly known as CEAP, will be on hand to hand out fresh produce, bags of healthy snacks and backpacks full of school supplies.
That’s on top of the swag that vendors are sure to have n hand. When Smith spoke with the Sun Sailor late last week, about 30 businesses and nonprofit organizations had reached out about having booths at the Health Fair. The roster of vendors will include mental health providers, trauma specialists, occupational wellness experts and various community groups, Smith said.
When not collecting health-related souvenirs, attendees will have the opportunity to make music in a drum circle that will materialize in the park’s amphitheater from 1-2 p.m., instruments provided. Following that display will be a 2:30 p.m. performance by Native American drum dance group Spirit Boy.
The entertainment will be augmented by a booth of community-submitted art and a “story stroll” in which youngsters can take a walk while reading the pages of a storybook set up along a path.
The literary aspect of the Health Fair is a nod to the way so many aspects of daily life relate to health, even if that’s not how people normally think of them. Reading, for instance: “It’s your mental health,” Smith explained.
Despite that holistic focus, COVID-19 still looms large for event organizers, especially considering the emergence of the delta variant. They staged the fair virtually last year as a precaution against the virus, and the decision to go back to an in-person event this year “was very challenging,” Smith said.
She reflected on how the world has changed since the Brooklyn Center Community Health Fair debuted in 2019. “We did not have to think about socially distancing. We did not have masks,” although there might have been some hand sanitizer given out, Smith observed.
The point of the fair hasn’t changed, however. “We are focusing on educating individuals to make those major health and wellness, food and fitness decisions for their families,” she said.
