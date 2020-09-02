The Brooklyn Center City Council established a planned unit development agreement for the construction of 13 new triplexes – with 20% of the units set aside for Section 8 voucher holders – at two sites on Brooklyn Boulevard Aug. 24.
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal, which adds 39 new three-bedroom units to the city’s aging apartments and housing stock.
“I think this development strikes a good balance” between affordability and the need for new development, Mayor Mike Elliott said.
Each of these three-bedroom units are anticipated to have rental costs between $1,850 and $2,200 per month. These rents are rated as affordable for those making between 70% and 80% of the area median income.
With the economic impact of COVID-19, affordable housing remains a very important element of the city’s plans for future development, Elliott said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan also spoke in favor of the development. The proposal is “very exciting,” and it reinforces the wisdom of the city’s comprehensive plan for the Brooklyn Boulevard corridor, he said.
The proposals at both sites were offered by developer C Alan Homes. One site is on the 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, south of The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center and 61st Avenue North, on the west side of Brooklyn Boulevard.
The second site is on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, north of Slim’s Restaurant and 69th Avenue North and west of Brooklyn Boulevard. Both sites are comprised of multiple city-owned plots.
On the 1.65-acre 6000 block site, seven triplex units, totaling 21 total housing units, were proposed. These triplexes are proposed to look like traditional, single family homes. On the 6900 block site, slightly less than 1 acre in size, another six triplexes totaling 18 housing units were proposed. These units are anticipated to have a more modern exterior design.
Each triplex will have three floors of separate housing, with upper, middle and lower levels. All units will have three bedrooms.
The city has not yet negotiated a sale price for the land with the developer.
Parking proposed at the 6900 block site is slightly less than the city’s two spots per unit requirement. While 30 spaces – rather than the 36 required spots – were proposed, city staff members suggested another two spots could be fit on the site, bringing the ratio to 1.78 spots per unit.
The Planning Commission had voted unanimously to recommend the project for approval, with the condition that the Section 8 units be evenly dispersed throughout the development. The developer had originally proposed reserving the lower units for Section 8 voucher holders, but was open to dispersing them per the city’s request.
Councilmember April Graves said she was concerned about having adequate parking at the site, and that she supported the Planning Commission’s request to disperse the Section 8 units. While rent costs are high, they are not ridiculously so, and the addition of the affordable units makes the development better suited for the city, she said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler also said she had concerns with parking at the development. The lack of nearby street parking represents a potential issue, she said.
