The Brooklyn Center City Council rejected a proposal to give the city manager the authority to declare curfews during the Kim Potter trial Nov. 29.
The proposal required a unanimous vote to be approved. In a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler dissenting, the proposal failed.
“This ordinance would be problematic in terms of both the message it sends and legal challenges that the city may face,” Elliott said. “The city charter also makes it clear that the mayor, and/or the city council by unanimous vote are the only ones that can impose a curfew. I think that that is incredibly important.”
The council had tabled discussion on the issue at its previous meeting Nov. 22.
An earlier version of the emergency ordinance called for a curfew to automatically be enacted the night the verdict in the Kim Potter trial is read. This provision was stripped from the proposal after Councilmember April Graves, Butler, and Elliott said they were uncomfortable with an automatic curfew.
The change was sufficient to get Graves to support the proposal, but not Elliott and Butler. Councilmembers Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson supported the proposal.
Under the city charter and state statute, there are three ways for the city to enact a curfew.
The council can adopt an emergency ordinance in advance of an event and set a curfew. The council may also call an emergency meting to adopt a curfew, or the mayor may impose a curfew through an emergency proclamation.
After the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in April, Elliott used his powers as mayor to call curfews by proclamation. These proclamations were typically signed in the late afternoon or early evening, after demonstrators had already gathered, city staff members said.
As a result, some demonstrators were unaware of the curfew, and it was more difficult for residents to arrange transportation, according to city staff.
The proposal was in part intended to mitigate communication issues, and would have required a decision by 1 p.m. daily to allow residents to plan their transportation and life needs, Edwards said.
Edwards would have been able to enact a curfew the day of the verdict under specific conditions.
That is, if gatherings resulted in incidents of criminal activity including assault, theft or property damage, if the city was required to rely on outside law enforcement agencies to respond to the gatherings, or if extension of the curfew was needed to protect public health, safety and welfare.
Graves said that while she hesitated to support curfews as a larger concept, giving Edwards the power to declare curfews would present a better alternative to calling emergency council meetings. “That just seems more organized than having the mayor do it,” she said. “It seems like a logical choice.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan said he did not want the mayor to shoulder the burden of making nightly curfew decisions. “I think this is the right approach, I hope that the council will approve it,” Ryan said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she was “comfortable” with the proposal.
The council would be sending the wrong message to the public by enacting the ordinance before the trial has began, Butler said.
Likewise, the council would be declaring an emergency when no such emergency exists, she said.
“I’m not sure why we couldn’t just call a special meeting that morning or whenever we have intel and make the determination then,” Butler said.
Elliott said he would prefer to have elected officials declaring curfews rather than an unelected administrator.
The meeting was among the city’s most well-attended in the COVID era. It was hosted on Zoom under a licensing which allowed up 100 people to attend.
The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 6 p.m., rapidly reached capacity, forcing the city to upgrade its Zoom licensing. As a result, the meeting started approximately 50 minutes late. More than 190 viewers eventually joined the meeting.
While the majority of speakers attended to comment on the city’s budget, more than a dozen speakers offered opinions on the issue of the curfew ordinance.
The curfew would “create something that is not necessarily there, and we don’t want to fuel the fire, so there’s other ways we could be creative, and being in community with each other,” said Jeffrey Dubose, speaking in opposition to the curfew policy.
Jackie Little Graham said that the city has struggled to communicate with the community on all topics, including curfews.
“Peaceful protest will only occur if people get the guilty verdict they want,” she said. “To wait until an emergency or conflict occurs is too late. We have already experienced protests that were supposed to be peaceful cause damages to businesses, homes and damage to our reputation as a community.”
