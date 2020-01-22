The former Earle Brown Bowl, AMF Earle Brown Lanes and Barnacle Bill’s Restaurant and Bar could find new life as an event center, restaurant and bar.
The Brooklyn Center City Council reissued a special-use permit for the site, 6440 James Circle N., at its Jan. 13 meeting. The council was unanimous in its support for the project.
The 35,462-square-foot building was originally approved and constructed in 1978 for use as a bowling alley and restaurant. The proposed entertainment center at the site, currently named “The Center,” would cater primarily to wedding events, as well as proms, private parties, corporate, community and educational events.
The site has sat vacant since the bowling alley closed in 2015. It was purchased by Tashitaa Tufaa in 2017 who applied for and was granted a permit for the event center in 2018. The permit expired in March 2019.
Included in the center as part of the project would be bridal suites, a banquet room, a full-service restaurant and bar, informal gathering spaces and smaller-office style rooms.
The banquet hall would accommodate up to 578 people and could be partitioned into multiple rooms for smaller events. The restaurant would serve American-style fare, as well as specials that could include ethnic fares. Catering would available for events.
The center would employ a building manager, a chef and restaurant manager, and a bridal consultant, among other workers.
Tufaa told the city that he was unable to move construction forward prior to the expiration of the initial permit because his bus company, Metropolitan Transportation Network became more successful, and therefore kept him too busy to address the project. He also did not have any development experience and relied on the assistance of others for help in planning the event center, restaurant and bar.
Since the expiration, Tufaa has retained Brady Real Estate Development to help move the project forward.
Currently, Tufaa has obtained three bids for construction of the event center and has met with a financial institution to address project funding.
The site has been cleaned up, and significant demolition has occurred internally inside the building, according to Community Development director Meg Beekman.
Councilmember April Graves said she was excited to see a new user come to the former restaurant. Councilmember Dan Ryan concurred, saying the city is lucky to see its old commercial buildings being repurposed for new uses.
