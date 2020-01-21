Brooklyn Center’s City Council approved a proclamation establishing the creation of the Highway 252 Safety Task Force at its Jan. 13 meeting.
After approximately 40 minutes of discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the proclamation.
The move comes on the heels of the city asking project partners to present on the highway-to-freeway conversion plan during a work session scheduled for Jan. 29.
Previously, members of the now-formed task force came before the council as a group of concerned residents and presented what they perceived as problems with the highway’s proposed interchange layout, among other issues with the highway conversion project.
The project is currently in its environmental review phase and is a collaborative effort between the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
At a high level, the project area includes Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and Interstate 694, as well as Highway 252 between I-694 and Highway 610. The project could entail converting 252 to a freeway with modified interchanges, and MnPass lanes are being considered for both Highway 252 and I-94.
The task force, which initially has seven members, will be bound by Minnesota’s public meeting laws and will provide recommendations to the council regarding all aspects of the project moving forward.
“Whereas, a citizen task force has not previously been recognized to participate in, nor to provide, recommendations regarding these extremely important, long-term decisions which the city of Brooklyn Center has before it,” the proclamation reads, “And whereas, the residents of the city of Brooklyn Center have significant insight, knowledge and expertise about their communities and how potential changes to Highway 252 may impact them; and whereas, concerned Brooklyn Center residents have been very attentive to the proposed changes to Highway 252 and have created their own citizen group (‘252 Safety Task Force’), to examine the above-mentioned issues; and whereas, the input of concerned residents, who are willing to devote significant amounts of their time examining the proposals, is greatly desired and valued by the city of Brooklyn Center … Be it resolved, that I, Mike Elliott, Mayor of the city of Brooklyn Center, hereby designate an independent task force of concerned Brooklyn Center citizens who have been involved in issues surrounding Highway 252, to carefully examine traffic safety, the environmental impact, bus service, the impact on Brooklyn Center communities, pollution, the increase of traffic on Highway 252 and on other city of Brooklyn Center streets and to consider the best solution for the city of Brooklyn Center regarding all aspects of the project.”
The task force will be free to set its agendas and conduct its own meetings independent of the city and its elected officials. The force is obligated to periodically present its findings to the council.
“The task force is hereby authorized to seek and obtain, from any entity, including the city of Brooklyn Center staff, any information that is or could be made available to the city itself, from any of the governmental entities, quasi-governmental entities, private contractors or others involved in this project,” the proclamation reads. “Any of the above entities shall give to the 252 Safety Task Force copies of any and all information about this project to which the city of Brooklyn Center itself would be entitled.”
While the proclamation provides the task force with a sort of formal legitimacy when approaching other project partners for information, Brooklyn Center’s council has no authority to mandate other governmental entities to provide the task force with project information, according to City Attorney Troy Gilchrist.
Task force members told the council that its requests for information have been responded to slowly and that they hoped to have current project information before the scheduled work session presentation Jan. 29.
Initial members of the task force include Bill Newman, Tara McCarthy, Lisa McNaughton, Brendan McCarthy, Thomas Kouri, Teresa Barnes and Stephen Cooper.
Mayor Mike Elliott said that the city needs to recognize the hard work of these community members and that the proclamation could potentially help the group access more current information.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said the council was not on the same page regarding the operations and intentions of the task force and the matter should be pushed back to a future council meeting when city staff members could further review the proposal and bring forward recommendations. He also questioned the procedure being used to form the task force, as well as the difference between a city commission and task force.
Councilmember Marquita Butler spoke in favor of forming the task force and said she wished the city had similar levels of community participation with other city projects. Unlike a commission, the task force would dissolve when the project reaches its conclusion, she said.
While Councilmember April Graves said she could empathize with council concerns, she also said she supported the foundation of the task force.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said the city needs a permanent safety commission that can address such issues on a long-term basis.
