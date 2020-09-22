Brooklyn Center’s Police Department closed its investigation into a hacked City Council Zoom meeting after the trail back to the hacker went cold.
Hackers or a single hacker yelled obscenities and racial epitaphs during the Aug. 11 council work session, interrupting the regularly scheduled agenda.
According to the police report on the incident, meeting participants were allowed entry into the virtual meeting through a digital waiting room, where they could create their own account nicknames. The link to enter the meeting was shared publicly, and access was not restricted.
The hacker briefly entered the meeting, created a disruption, and was ejected a short time later.
“It appeared the voice was an actual person talking, but then it appeared to change to a voice that appeared digital or reproduced, before it evolved into numerous sounds and voices yelling at once,” Detective Charles Valleau wrote.
Visual aspects of the meeting were briefly disrupted as well. The hacker spelled out racial epitaphs on the screen, along with two swastikas and an image of genitalia.
Following this, the user was removed from the meeting, and it continued as normal.
“It was shocking and troubling. This was an attack seemingly directed at me but it was an attack on all of us,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “I was as concerned about my colleagues as much as I was about my fellow Brooklyn Center citizens. It’s unfortunate to see this kind of ignorance in our society. I thought we were far beyond that.
“What I know is, the people of Brooklyn Center are wonderful, and I feel so fortunate to be in community with them. I know they are all as appalled as I am. They are a welcoming people who embrace all of God’s children no matter the shade or the color of their skin. I’m just so lucky to be able to serve this community.”
In his report, Valleau wrote that he spoke with a member of the FBI Technology Division, as well as a detective in Robbinsdale who advised him that while Zoom can provide an IP address for meeting attendees, they are often disguised using cloning software, a virtual private network, or other anonymizer technology.
As a result, while investigators may be able to identify the IP address of a hacker in a Zoom meeting, it is unlikely that the address will lead to the actual individual who hacked the meeting.
Valleau filed a search warrant to request the hacker’s IP address from Zoom Aug. 12. The company indicated they were behind on these requests and it could take months to process.
The results of the warrant were received Aug. 25, and were filed in a Sept. 9 supplemental report on the incident where Valleau requested to close the investigation.
The hacker’s IP address was linked to a facility owned by Amazon. Another warrant was filed to determine the user of this IP address.
The IP address was linked to a Bill Lu in San Jose, California, one of the founders of Zoom, and is a commonly cloned IP address for this style of hacking incident, according to the police report.
“There are no other IP addresses or information on the Zoom meeting log to follow up with to further the investigation,” Valleau wrote.
“Through my investigation, I learned that this type of incident has occurred repeatedly throughout the United States and it is extremely difficult to identify the people doing these, as the IP addresses are often cloned as other ‘real’ IP address, or are coming from outside the country. Please close this case as pending/inactive as there is no other information to pursue.”
On the agenda that night were topics including a discussion on housing policy, a public art master plan, CARES Act funding appropriations and environmental stewardship
