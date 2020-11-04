The Brooklyn Center City Council has approved $11.8 million in street reconstruction in the Grandview South neighborhood, adding to the 100-plus miles of streets reconstructed by the city since 1993.
Bounded by Dupont Avenue on the east, Logan Avenue on the west, 57th Avenue on the south, and 59th Avenue on the north, the project includes planned road reconstruction, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water main repair or replacement, as well as sidewalk and street light improvements.
The project is planned to be partly funded through $1.5 million in special assessments levied on benefiting property owners.
“It has been the fact,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said, “that even though a small percentage of the total project cost per neighborhood have been through special assessments, special assessments under the existing formula have risen over the years because the cost of projects has accelerated faster than the consumer price index, so that’s been a real concern of mine because it’s been a heavy burden on our residents.”
The project is part of the city’s planned street reconstruction in the capital improvement plan, “as a way for the city to reconstruct our aging public streets and utilities,” City Engineer Mike Albers said.
Of all city streets, 95.3%, or approximately 101 miles, have been reconstructed between 1993 and 2020.
Roadways in the Grandview South neighborhood were first constructed between 1961 and 1968, and few have a curb and gutter system. These streets will be fully reconstructed with curbs and gutters.
There are several funding sources budgeted for project costs. $1.5 million in special assessments on benefiting properties will cover 13.2% of the $11.8 million total cost. Other funding sources include the state’s municipal state aid road funding, and the city’s existing sanitary sewer, water utility, storm draining utility, street reconstruction and street light utility funds.
Total assessments for single-family residential properties are estimated to be $6,149 per property, a 1.5% increase from 2020 assessment rates.
Property owners will have three payment options: Pay in full between April 15 and Sept. 30, 2021; pay in full from Oct. 1 to Nov. 21, 2021, with interest from Oct. 1; or pay in installments through property taxes over a 10-year period starting in 2022. Interest rates are expected to be 3.5%, the same as in 2020.
For property owners that pay in installments, monthly payments are estimated to range from $53 to $74.
The assessment public hearing for the project is planned for Dec. 14, 2020. Construction is anticipated to begin in April 2021 and end in Oct. 2021.
New 6-foot sidewalks are planned for construction in the area on the south side of 59th Avenue from Dupont Avenue to Knox Avenue, on the east side of Irving Avenue from 59th Avenue to the first driveway 200 feet south of 59th Avenue, and along the northern portion of the Grandview Park parking loop. Other sidewalks in the area will be replaced or repaired as needed, and pedestrian ramps will be installed at all cross streets within the project.
The sanitary sewer system in the neighborhood was installed between 1959 and 1960. A new sewer line will be installed under the street.
The existing storm sewer system within the neighborhood will also be expanded and repaired as needed.
“These project don’t get cheaper year over year, so I know that there is concern with the assessment to each resident especially with economic downturn – it’s understandable. But that being said, I would just like to say that my husband and I fully support the Grandview south project,” said Renee Anderson, who is both an administrator in Brooklyn Center’s public works department and a neighborhood resident.
Driveways and boulevards in the project area will be restored, and trees will be replaced on a 1:1 ratio.
Approximately 40-60% of the water main system in the neighborhood will be replaced.
Three streetlights on freestanding wooden poles will be replaced LED light fixtures and fiberglass poles.
