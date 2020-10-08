Brooklyn Center Community Schools will remain in the limited campus hybrid teaching model through at least Oct. 30, the district announced Sept. 25.
“After speaking with health experts in Hennepin County and reviewing other critical factors, we will remain in our current learning model through October,” Superintendent Carly Baker said. “My top priority is the health and safety of our community. Now is not the right time to consider bringing more students on-campus for learning in the expanded campus hybrid model.”
The district evaluates two-week trends in COVID-19 cases in both Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County. According to state data released Sept. 24, there were 19.4 cases per 10,000 people in Brooklyn Center, and 14.5 cases per 10,000 people in Hennepin County.
While the rate of cases has decreased in Hennepin County, Brooklyn Center, and Brooklyn Park in recent weeks, cases are expected increase when infections that occurred over Labor Day weekend are calculated, according to Baker.
“As of right now, we don’t have the full picture of how many people were infected through the holiday weekend and through the beginning of September,” Baker said. “We need more information to be able to safely bring more students and staff back on-campus.”
“When we are certain that we can prioritize learning because we’ve created the safest environment possible for our community, we will consider bringing larger cohorts of students into our buildings,” Baker added.
The district considered several factors beyond case rates to determine its model of learning, including staffing needs, instructional and operational readiness, health and safety protocols, childcare readiness, and the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on communities of color, according to Baker.
The district will re-evaluate its learning model Oct. 15. If the learning model were changed, that change would go into effect Nov. 2.
In the limited campus hybrid model, most students participate in full-time, off campus learning. Students in setting-three special education programs are the only students with the option of on-campus learning. The campus remains open for students to meeting with teachers or staff for on-site support.
