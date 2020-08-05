Brooklyn Center Community Schools plans to determine its learning plan for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year Aug. 20.
Gov. Tim Walz announced his Safe Learning Plan July 30. Guidance from the plan will help determine how school districts across the state will return to classes for the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a message posted by Carly Baker, superintendent, the district has planned for the year based on three learning models: in-person, hybrid, or distance learning. In a hybrid model, students would learn both in classrooms and remotely, and in a distance learning scenario, students would not return to school buildings for instruction.
Based on the Safe Learning Plan, districts will use the number of cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period to determine their recommended model of learning. Based on July 30 case data, Hennepin County had 20.93 cases per 10,000, which would indicate the district would start the year in a hybrid model for all grades. Distance learning would also be available for families that prefer to have their child learn from home.
However, school districts are also able to choose a more restrictive learning model outside of this recommendation, and case rates can continue to fluctuate.
Brooklyn Center will use COVID-19 transmission data from Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, and Minneapolis to inform its decision.
As of July 31, the district was not planning on operating different models based on age group.
“Throughout the school year, we will continue to monitor the data and adjust our learning model as needed,” Baker wrote. “Adjustments to the learning model will be made, as needed, especially if our school district is not able to maintain staffing. This means, even if our cases fluctuate up or down, we may need to implement distance learning for all grades K-12 students due to other factors.”
The timeline for the decision is as follows: On Monday, Aug. 10, detailed plans will be shared with the school board, and on Tuesday, Aug. 11, detailed plans will be shared with district families. The district will then make its final decision Aug. 20, with the first day of school Sept. 8.
“No matter what learning model is selected, please know we are here to support our students and families,” Baker wrote. “We will continue to offer as many resources and supports as we can. We heard from many of you through surveys and conversations how challenging this year has been for your family. My heart aches for the challenges we are all navigating but we will get through this together. “
The governor’s model suggests distance learning for all students if there are 50 or more cases per 10,000 residents.
