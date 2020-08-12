Brooklyn Center Community Schools will open in a limited hybrid campus model for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
In this model, the majority of the district’s students would begin classes with online, off-campus learning. Only students in the setting-three special education program are eligible for on-campus learning. This model will begin Saturday, Sept. 8 and run through at least Friday, Oct. 9.
Classes will be offered in a flexible model, where the district continues to modify learning models based on available COVID-19 case data. Alternatively, students can opt-in to a strictly digital model. Students adopting the digital model would need to commit to that model for at least one quarter.
The school board on Aug. 10 unanimously approved a resolution designating the superintendent as the decision maker for learning scenarios for the rest of the school year. The board also approved the district’s Ready to Learn plans for the year.
“Being a decision maker right now has been incredibly difficult because it often feels like there is no right answer,” Superintendent Carly Baker wrote in a message to the district. “My top priority has been the health and safety of our community and I feel we can best deliver that through the limited campus hybrid model for the start of the school year.”
In this model, staff will report to work at district buildings, with social distancing and masks required, among other safety measures.
Students attending in-person classes will be in the buildings four days a week, with one virtual learning day. These students will receive instruction specific to their needs, particularly instruction that would be difficult to provide in a virtual environment.
For off-campus students, both live instruction and recorded videos will be part of the teaching model. Each week, there will be dedicated one-on-one check-ins with homeroom teachers. Teachers will have dedicated office hours weekly for student support.
Decisions related to activities and athletics will also be made based on the rate of cases in the community. A fee-based childcare program will be available for school-age children. Meals will be available for students through both bus delivery routes and on-site pickup.
Family resource rooms will be open by appointment to essential visitors, with only one family in the space per appointment. The districts support and resource line will staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the counseling department.
IT support will be provided virtually, and with district staff available during regular school hours by appointment.
The district previously did not plan to announce a decision until Aug. 20.
“By making this decision now, instead of August 20, we are giving families time to prepare for online learning,” Baker wrote. “This also allows our staff to continue to plan in a distance or online environment. I want to thank our community for providing their feedback, which has been incredibly important for the development of the plans. We would like to continue to collect your questions and feedback as these plans are still considered drafts.”
Depending on COVID-19 case data, the district will move between a fully digital distance learning model, a limited campus hybrid model, and expanded campus hybrid model, with 50% of students learning in the classroom, or a fully in-class model, with students having full access to the campus and in-class learning.
A decision on which model to implement following Oct. 9 is expected to be made Sept. 25.
“We can meet the needs of our learners who require specialized support, open up our campus for limited appointments and continue to grow our online learning experience,” Baker wrote. “This is the first step in bringing people back together but in the most responsible way possible. Should cases decrease in our community, we will be able to look at a less restrictive model of learning, either expanded campus hybrid or in-person learning.”
A separate, full-time distance learning model is available for students who opt-in to the program. Students would have access to the district curriculum including electives, specialized courses, access to mental health professionals, resources and supports.
Registration for this program is open through Aug. 21, with daily class schedules and teacher assignments available Sept. 4.
