Resolution does not support any particular design
After tabling the discussion at a previous meeting, the Brooklyn Center City Council approved a resolution in support of converting Highway 252 to a grade-separated freeway at its May 11 meeting.
The resolution offers generic support for conversion but not support for a specific project or layout design. The council approved the resolution in a 4-0 vote with Mayor Mike Elliott abstaining.
The issue had come before the council at its March 9 meeting. Elliot and Councilmember Marquita Butler had opposed the resolution, while Councilmembers April Graves and Kris Lawrence-Anderson supported the resolution. Since Councilmember Dan Ryan was absent, the motion to approve the resolution failed, and the issue was tabled until a future meeting when the full council was in attendance.
The highway has been a common topic of discussion in Brooklyn Center’s Council Chambers in 2020, with some council members expressing concerns about aspects of the project, including its proposed layout.
Elliott said the council should postpone its discussion on the topic and have a broader discussion on what it wants to get out of the project, articulating exactly what the city wants to see for this stretch of highway. Minneapolis did something similar with a resolution, and to offer a blanket approval of the project would be a missed opportunity, he said.
“I am certainly for doing something on 252 that addresses the safety concerns,” he said. “I think that today we’re in a much better place than we were before … although I recognize the need to do something, I think taking this vote earlier than we need to doesn’t really achieve anything,” Elliott said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan disagreed, saying that waiting to approve the resolution would send the wrong message. Tabling the resolution would signal that the council was indecisive, and not behind fixing the roadway, he said. The Environmental Impact Statement will continue to address safety and transit issues with the project, among other concerns, he said.
“We have to recognize really what the planning process is, how it will function, and I think it’s an example of lead, follow, or get out of the way,” he said.
“I take exception to that, Councilmember Ryan. I think that type of language sets us back. This is about making a sound decision for our city, and members can have differences of opinion,” Elliot replied.
Butler said she agreed work needs to be done on the highway, but that she did not want to support any specific proposal.
“For me, there’s just a lot of unanswered questions, but I do know the safety, where it’s currently at is not safe,” she said. “Considering that the Environmental Impact Study is going to be more extensive and a lot of our questions that are still unanswered should be answered during that process, I’m fine with moving forward at this time.”
