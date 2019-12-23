Brooklyn Center celebrated the completion of its community street banner project Dec. 16 at Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
The city had 230 street banner signs that were scheduled for replacement. Rather than replace the signs with copies of the existing signs, the city hosted four phases of photoshoots with residents across the city, with the themes being children, adults, seniors and the community. Brooklyn Center-based photographers were engaged as part of the project, which took 18 months to complete, said Angel Smith, communications and community engagement manager.
While some signs are already on city streets, the remaining signs will be installed on posts along County Road 10, Brooklyn Boulevard and Shingle Creek Parkway.
“Tonight, really, as we’re unveiling these banners, what we’re really doing is celebrating the people of Brooklyn Center,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “We are in fact, in the metro here, the most diverse city that there is. Our community is filled [with] people, white, African, African-American, Asian, people from all different backgrounds. And we celebrate that diversity. And as I look around on these banners, I literally see people who are friends, people who are our neighbors. I see students, I see parents, I see grandparents. And this really, is truly a representation of all of us. … We’re not stopping here … tonight demonstrates our commitment to that.”
The city celebrated the final phase of the project with its community partners, which included Brooklyn Center Community Schools, CEAP, Evergreen Park World Cultures Community Schools, Maranatha Presbyterian Home and Services, The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center, The Brookdale Library, New Millennium Academy and Panera Bread.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes in Brooklyn Center, but I’ve always been impressed that regardless of the change in leadership or the change in the people, Brooklyn Center citizens have always come together to create a community,” said District 40 Sen. Chris Eaton (DFL-Brooklyn Center). “It’s just of been part of the fabric of this community. We’ve historically worked to be welcoming and to get everyone actively involved. This project reinforces an important inclusive message.”
The celebration included a dance performance by students from New Millennium Academy, as well as refreshments from Brooklyn Center-based restaurants including Rose Garden, Estella’s Kitchen, Jambo Africa, Irie Vybz and Qdoba Mexican Grill.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.