Brooklyn Center’s City Council is considering the creation of a civilian review board for the Police Department.
The largest questions about civilian review boards loomed large over the Nov. 30 work session discussion, but without clear answers. Those questions are wide-ranging and go beyond whether a review board would benefit the city. The size, makeup, purview, training, mission and function of the board would all be up for debate if the city moves forward with a proposal.
The city needs to host additional discussions “to get something that is going to be the right fit for Brooklyn Center,” Mayor Mike Elliott said. “We heard from the community that there’s still lots of questions moving forward.”
The council did not make any formal decisions on the matter, but discussed the general concept of a review board and took questions from residents following a presentation from the Police Department.
More meetings on the issue, with time for public input, are expected to be scheduled before the council will consider any specific proposal. Brooklyn Center’s Police Department was tasked with researching the topic, and presented it to the council during the meeting.
According to the Police Department, civilian review boards are fairly rare in Minnesota. Only Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Cloud have review boards. Each of those cities have significantly larger police forces than Brooklyn Center.
While Brooklyn Center has 49 sworn officers, St. Cloud has 111, St. Paul has 629, and Minneapolis has approximately 800.
Generally, review boards are focused on investigations, reviews or auditing, while some apply a hybrid model.
In an investigation-focused model, civilians conduct independent investigations of police complaints, sometimes in parallel with – or in replacement of – internal affairs investigations.
In review-focused models, which are the most common across the country, a volunteer review board looks at complaint investigations and delivers findings or recommendations to the chief of police.
Auditor- or monitor-focused review boards generally have members well-trained in analytics and trends in policing that evaluate larger patterns of misconduct, participate in internal affairs investigations and review policies.
St. Paul and St. Cloud’s review boards are review-focused, while the Minneapolis board has elements of both a review and investigative focus.
The Minnesota Police Officers Discipline Procedures Act prohibits review boards from imposing discipline on an officer, and their recommendations to the chief are not binding. Police chiefs and their upper leadership structures make the final decision on issues of discipline. According to Police Cmdr. Rick Gabler, this is the main state law that would impact how a board functions.
Any civilian review board policy would need to lay out the circumstances that would trigger a board review, how that review would be conducted, and how the board would report its findings.
One issue of contention is whether police officers should be given seats on a review board, and what role they can play in the review process. Some boards have seats set aside for sworn officers, while other do not. While Minneapolis and St. Cloud have seats for officers, St. Paul’s board does not.
Gabler and Police Chief Tim Gannon said that President Barack Obama’s 21st Century Policing recommendations assert that police ought to play a role with review boards, and that police can answer questions on police tactics for boardmembers.
“Whatever format that should be, either on the board or not on the board, there is some police insight that should be brought forward if this were to move forward,” Gannon said.
Moreover, each board typically has a city department responsible for overseeing administrative work associated with the board. For instance, while St. Paul’s Human Rights Department oversees the city’s review board, St. Cloud’s Police Department is responsible for their board.
If a civilian review board is created, the city would need to assign a department to do this administrative work.
The police department’s expertise is important in considering police policy and procedures, Councilmember Dan Ryan said. While the police department has a fair investigative process, the larger issue is the public’s confidence in that process, which the review board could help bolster, he added.
For all of these questions, funding is also a factor. The city would need to determine if board members would be paid or strictly volunteer.
The method for disseminating the information in each review case could have a budget impact, requiring city staff time for administrative work and board meetings.
The Council did not fully indicate whether it was in support of a civilian review board.
Councilmember April Graves said she supports the concept but does not want to take a strictly reactive approach to dealing with police reform issues. While a review board could be an important part of the city’s public safety infrastructure, it shouldn’t slow down the city’s work to improve issues prior to police contact, she said.
The discussion was not universally amicable. Amity Dimock, mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, the 21-year-old shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officers in 2019, had strong words for the Police Department. She was among a group of residents who spoke in opposition to police officers sitting on the review board.
“My son was done wrong by the Brooklyn Center Police Department,” she said. “I don’t care how much this costs. If we start talking about cost, that’s your problem. You’re killing us, you’re killing our people, you’re killing our sons, you’re killing our friends.”
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against any of the officers involved in the incident, saying they had a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm when Dimock-Heisler attempted to attack them and his grandmother with a knife. Dimock-Heisler was on the autism spectrum and was mentally ill, according to the Attorney’s Office.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.