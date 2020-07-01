A Brooklyn Center man who coached a youth basketball team has been charged with sexually abusing two players, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Aaron Hjermstad, 41, faces charges of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. In a separate case, he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He made his first court appearance June 29. Bail was set at $500,000.
According to the criminal complaint, in the first incident, the victim, now a 14-year-old male, told his mother that he had been assaulted at Hjermstad’s home in 2016. The victim was in fifth or six grade at the time, and Hjermstad had been his basketball coach. He spent five or six nights sleeping at Hjermstad’s home, and the incident occurred on the last of these nights. The incident was reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department June 10.
In the second case, according to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a report March 5 that a 12-year-old male had been propositioned by his adult basketball coach.
The victim told investigators that he had been propositioned by Hjermstad Feb. 28, 2020, while staying overnight at his house before a basketball game. The victim’s brother was also sleeping at Hjermstad’s home that night. When the victim went to tell his brother about the incident, Hjermstad threatened to reduce the victim’s playing time in the basketball game the following day.
The victim reported a second abusive incident that is estimated to have occurred in or around October 2019.
Hjermstad was a basketball coach at Hospitality House and a teacher at Mastery School in Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint.
Both victims were forensically interviewed at the children advocacy center CornerHouse prior to the attorney’s office filing charges.
