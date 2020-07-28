A basketball coach from Brooklyn Center was charged with engaging in criminal sexual contact with one of his players, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Aaron Hjermstad, 41, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct when investigators reevaluated a case previously opened in 2015. Hjermstad has been recently charged with similar conduct in two other cases.
According to the criminal complaint, in May 2015, a middle-school-aged victim told police that he had been inappropriately touched by Hjermstad, his basketball coach.
Following the report, a forensic interview was performed on the victim at CornerHouse, a children’s advocacy center. The victim told investigators that he had been inappropriately touched by Hjermstad while spending the night at Hjermstad’s Brooklyn Center home following a Timberwolves game. The victim pretended to be asleep to avoid being further assaulted. Investigators believe this incident occurred in November or December of 2014.
A second inappropriate sexual conduct incident allegedly occurred March 27, 2015, when the victim and other teammates spent the night at Hjermstad’s house.
The case was reexamined due to Hjermstad’s two other active criminal sexual conduct cases. In those cases, he faces charges of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
In all three cases, Hjermstad is alleged to have had inappropriate sexual conduct with underage males on his basketball team while they spent the night at his home.
Hjermstad was a basketball coach at Hospitality House and a teacher at Mastery School in Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint.
