The Brooklyn Center City Council has approved its 2021 property tax levy with a 2.2% increase.
The $19.9 million levy represents a $433,601 increase over the 2020 levy.
“This is obviously a difficult year to have a budget discussion,” Mayor Mike Elliott said at the Dec. 7 City Council meeting where the levy was approved. “There has been, I think, a lot of effort put in to try and trim the budget. I know we had a robust discussion at our meetings with the Financial Commission earlier in the summer, and it’s a very sensitive time where we see a lot of financial hardship, so we really did try to make it a priority this year of focusing on the essential items in this budget.”
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy was approved at $452,913, a $47,884 increase over the 2020 levy.
The general fund levy was approved at $18.4 million, and the debt service levy for public improvement bonds was approved at $1.5 million.
The city’s $23.7 million general fund budget for 2021 is $38,462 less than was budgeted for in 2020.
The most significant change in revenues for 2021 is the projected $680,000 reduction in lodging tax revenue due to reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Licenses and permit revenue also fell by $59,000. The city plans to use $400,000 from its fund balances to partly cover the shortfall.
General fund breakdown
When broken down by revenue category, 77% of the general fund’s revenue comes from property taxes. By contrast 8% of revenue is intergovernmental, 4% comes from licenses and permits, 4% comes from charges for services, and 1% comes from fines and forfeitures.
The police and fire departments make up the most significant portion of the general fund’s expenditures with the police department accounting for 41% and the fire department accounting for 7%.
General government expenses account for 20% of general fund spending, and public works accounts for 18%. The community development department accounts for 7% of expenditures.
Included in the 2021 budget are $466,000 worth of strategic initiative projects identified for funding by the council. Among these projects is funding for a mobile public health program in cooperation with Brooklyn Park, and the implementation of software to digitally show residents how city funds are being spent.
Also included are initiatives for increased equity, with benefits for part-time workers and the addition of equity staff.
Market value and median value homes
Taxable market values increased going into 2021, with values increasing from $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion in 2021. a 7.1% increase.
The tax burden on residential homeowners slightly decreased in 2021. While residential properties bore 51.2% of the total tax capacity in 2020, they bear 50.7% of the total tax capacity for 2021.
The median-valued residential home increased from $198,000 in 2020, to $207,000 for 2021. Median home values have increased each year in Brooklyn Center since 2014.
For the median-valued home, city property taxes are expected to increase from $1,189 to $1,245.
For properties across the city, 24% are projected to see a decrease in taxes, 71.3% will see an increase of $300 or less, and 4.7% will see an increase of more than $300.
Redevelopment, particularly in the city’s so-called Opportunity Site, will be an important part of reducing the tax burden on residential properties, Councilmember Dan Ryan said.
Elliott pushed back on Ryan’s statement, saying that development can have more nuanced impacts on the community beyond a larger tax capacity, and could potentially increase housing costs. “It’s a question that requires a little bit more parsing,” he said.
“I think that we were really intentional and had some deep discussions, and I really enjoyed the process and I think we did a good job,” Councilmember April Graves said. “There’s always room for improvement I’m sure, but I believe we all did our very best and worked together in this difficult year to put forward this budget.”
Capital improvement plan
The city’s 15-year capital improvement plan was approved as part of the budgeting process. For 2021, the city plans for $38.9 million in capital improvement work. Multiple funding sources are used to fund these projects, including water utility fees, sanitary sewer utility fees, storm sewer fees, property taxes, bonding, grants, and funds from other government agencies.
Projects planned for 2021 include road work in the Grandview Park south area worth $11.8 million, Brooklyn Boulevard reconstruction worth $18.1 million, and 53rd Avenue improvements worth $2.3 million.
