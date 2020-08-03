Brooklyn Center’s City Council approved a special use permit and site plan for a standalone car wash at the Shingle Creek Crossing Mall at its July 27 meeting.
The development will be Brooklyn Center’s only car wash and is the latest redevelopment proposal approved at the former Brookdale Mall site.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the proposal, with Mayor Mike Elliott casting the sole dissenting vote.
The 3,667-square foot car wash, located at 1080 Shingle Creek Crossing, will be built on a portion of the overall site previously planned for a restaurant user. As no restaurant proposals for the site have moved forward, Gatlin Development, the owner of the mall, requested that the site plan be amended to allow for a car wash to be constructed at the site. The council approved the amendment June 8.
Internal sites at the mall were considered for the development, but were abandoned due to concerns with traffic flow. The developer also considered building on land near the empty Sears building, but Sears did not grant permission for the development to be constructed on its land.
More than half the building will be comprised of a single car wash tunnel, which would be capable of holding up to three cars at once. The remaining interior would include two office spaces, a bathroom, an employee area, and an equipment room.
Primary access to the site is at two points off Bass Lake Road. The developer is anticipating traffic totals of up to 300 users per day, with the greatest demand between 2:15 and 3:15 p.m.
Included in the proposal are 17 on-site parking spaces, fewer than would be required with a restaurant use.
While some residents raised concerns about water runoff due to the proximity to Shingle Creek, city staff members did not share their concerns. Stormwater at the paved areas of the site will be routed through the existing stormwater management area behind the nearby Walmart and will not be directly discharged into the creek. Any grey water produced by car wash operations will be collected and directed to the public sanitary water treatment plant.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said her main concerns for the proposal were environmental in nature. Councilmember April Graves concurred.
“I’m glad to hear that it’s not going to be going into the Shingle Creek water and is going to be processed differently,” Butler said.
Butler expressed concerns about trash and littering, both at the overall Shingle Creek Crossing site and at the new development.
Councilmembers Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson spoke in favor of the development. “I am very glad that we’re going to have such a nice service entity within the city,” Lawrence-Anderson said. “I definitely support this.”
Elliott said that while he generally supported the concept of bringing a car wash to the city, he was opposed to it at this particular site. The city should not settle for car wash here, and rather should continue to market it for a restaurant user, he said.
“We continue to have a need for nice sit-down restaurants, [an] ice cream shop, other local businesses,” Elliott said. “We must not settle for whatever we can get.”
