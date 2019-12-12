The Brooklyn Center City Council approved its 2020 budgets, levies and capital improvement plan at its Dec. 2 meeting.
The 2020 city levy totals $19.5 million. This represents a $1 million, or 5.87% increase, over the 2019 approved levy. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy was approved at $405,069, a $24,971 increase over the 2019 levy.
The general fund operations levy was approved at $17.9 million, while the public improvement debt service levy was $1.4 million.
The City Council was unanimous in its support of its budgets and capital improvement plan.
The city’s general fund is largely dependent on property taxes for its revenue, with 75% of revenue from property taxes. Intergovernmental revenue accounts for 8% of revenue, 5% of revenue comes from licenses and permits, 7% of revenue comes from other taxes, 3% comes from charges for services, 1% comes from fines and forfeitures, and 1% from miscellaneous other revenues.
Beyond the property tax levy, excess tax increment is expected to generate $400,000, the city’s lodging tax will generate $1.1 million, licenses and permits will generate $1 million, intergovernmental revenue will generate $1.8 million, charges for services will generate $790,000, fines and forfeitures will generate $246,500, and miscellaneous other revenues will generate $320,700.
Residential properties bear slightly less of the burden of property taxes in the 2020 budget, with residential properties footing 51.3% of the city’s tax capacity, as opposed to 51.9% in 2019. Apartment properties cover 12.7% of the tax capacity, up from 12.5% last year. Commercial properties represent 25% of the tax capacity, up from 24.7% last year, and industrial properties represent 10.8%, down from 10.9% last year.
The largest increase to general fund expenditures includes a 3% base wage increase, as well as increases to staffing in community engagement, human resources, planning and election judges.
Public safety accounts for the largest portion of general fund spending, with the police department accounting for 40% of spending. The fire department accounts for 6% of general fund expenditures. General government spending accounts for 20% of general fund spending, public works accounts for 18% of spending, and community development accounts for another 7% of spending.
Median-value homes rose in value for 2020. While the median estimated market-value home for 2019 was $184,000, the median-value home for 2020 is estimated at $198,000.
For residential properties, 28.1% of properties will see a decrease in city property taxes, 66.2% will see an increase of $450 or less, and 5.7% will see an increase larger than $450.
The city’s 2020 capital improvement plan totals $10.83 million. Large projects in the plan include neighborhood work in the Grandview Park area for $6.6 million, as well as water tower painting for $1 million.
