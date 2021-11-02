The Brooklyn Center City Council approved the city’s beautification and public art master plan Oct. 25, moving ahead with a concept that’s been in development since 2019.
Through the plan, the city aims to recreate a sense of the city’s identity and public image, increase community pride and improve the city’s overall aesthetics.
“This is the opportune time for us to move forward with full steam on being able to do that and to say to the state, the country, (and the) world, who is Brooklyn Center and what Brooklyn Center is all about,” said Reggie Edwards, city manager.
Edwards asked the council to picture a future where Brooklyn Center is a diverse community where members can see themselves reflected and celebrated in public art throughout their day-to-day lives.
“This simply continues to be one of those hallmarks, if you will. Any time we have conversations in the community about the city, about what’s great about the city, about what they love about the city, always rising at the top is the people and the ability to celebrate, acknowledge, visibly see and also utilize the great assets that exist, the wisdom and the cultural quality of life that exists within the community,” Edwards said.
Forecast Public Art contracted with the city to develop the plan.
Edwards added, “In the last year and a half, coming through COVID, coming thorough civil unrest, at a time when the community has been stretched and pulled – it’s during those times of heightened stress and maturing within our community that we have been strong and coming together and leaning upon the greatness of the collective and the beauty of our residents throughout the city.”
Goals identified in the plan include the development and implementation of an “Art on City Walls” program, recruiting a youth and arts recreation specialist, calling on artists to paint storm drain murals and sportsmanship posters, and the launch of seasonal arts events.
“The plan calls for intentionality in addressing racism, reducing inequalities, and eliminating disparities,” wrote Janelle Crossfield, recreation supervisor. “Projects such as the street banners, the Everybody Counts campaign, the painted murals at Snow Many Traditions, the boards along Humboldt and the recent unveiling of artwork at (the Brooklyn Center Transit Center) have served as a visual language raising awareness about these issues.”
The city also needs to be good stewards of existing assets, Edwards said. The council was supportive of the plan, voting 5-0 for approval.
“I’m just really blown away and happy to see that this work is happening,” Councilmember April Graves said. “I know it’s been kind of a long road but I’m excited about it.”
Councilmember Marquita Butler concurred.
Graves asked that the city’s staff members consider creating a map or a similar guide to help residents access art installations.
Mayor Mike Elliott said he supported the plan, but that he would like to see an organization such as Juxtaposition Arts look over the plan.
“Are there some blind spots in here that we’re not thinking about?” he said. “I just would like to see if, as we’re continuing to embrace not only diversity and inclusion but really getting at, through all the institutions that we have and that we have contact with, addressing systemic racism.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.