The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a $19.9 million 2021 preliminary levy and budget at its Sept. 28 meeting.
The levy represents a $436,256 or 2.24% increase over the 2020 levy, with $350,000 of that increase coming from the general levy and $86,256 from the debt service levy. The 2020 levy was approved at $19.5 million.
The council was unanimous in its approval for the budget and levy.
“I am happy to see that we were able to make some further adjustments to the budget. I’m happy to see that the total tax burden on residents is lower than what was initially proposed, recognizing that we are in the middle of a financial crisis,” Mayor Mike Elliott said.
General fund revenues are lower in the 2021 budget than they were in the 2020 budget. A $499,500 decrease in net tax collection is projected, with drops in the lodging tax due to the pandemic, among other lower tax receipts. Licensing and permits are projected to decrease by $59,908, and fines and forfeitures are expected to drop by $30,500.
As a result, the city is utilizing $396,637 in existing fund balance to make up the gap in lost revenue.
The city’s public safety division makes up the largest portion of the city’s general fund expenditures. The police department accounts for $9.7 million, while the fire and emergency management department account for another $1.6 million. General government follows with $4.7 million. Public works accounts for $4.2 million, and community development another $1.8 million.
Personnel costs are largest spending category, with $17.1 million in spending planned for 2021, a $332,806 increase over 2020. Those increases are largely in cost of living adjustments or pay step increases.
The estimated taxable market value of the city rose by 7.2% for 2021. Of that total capacity, the residential burden was reduced slightly from 51.2% to 50.7%.
Median value homes in the city rose from $198,000 in 2020 to $207,000 in 2021, the highest median home value the city has seen since 2008. For median value home owners, the annual tax burden would be estimated to rise annually from $1,189 in 2020 to $1,245.
Councilmember April Graves said the council should continue taking steps to make the distribution of the tax burden more equitable for homeowners.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she was “pleased” with the budget and levy, saying the city kept increases and the impact to homeowners as minimal as possible.
Given the pandemic and financial state of the country, the budget represents an effort to “do the greatest good for those in the greatest need,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.