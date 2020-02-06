As the 2020 census and ultimately the potential for Minnesota to lose a congressional representative loom over the state, both the Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park city councils are moving forward with ordinances supporting the federal law that requires that census workers be allowed into multi-tenant buildings.
The ordinances came before both councils at their Jan. 27 meetings.
Generally, renters are among the groups of residents that tend to go uncounted in national census counts. Other traditionally under-counted groups include veterans, people with disabilities, college students, the homeless, immigrants, seniors and people-of-color, among other groups.
While 13 U.S. Code § 223 prevents property owners from denying U.S. Census Bureau employees access to multi-unit housing structures, the bureau does not prosecute for non-compliance. As a result, several cities across the Twin Cities metro area have approved supporting local ordinances modeled after the state statute which allows political candidates access to apartments. The original template ordinance was developed and distributed by the state.
While some residents will complete the census on their own, census workers follow up with households that do not self-respond after five mailed reminders.
Per the ordinance, bureau employees are required to display valid credentials when door-knocking. While not part of the ordinance, census workers are required to provide residents with a valid ID number if they are asked for one. That number can be confirmed in an online database.
Census workers are only allowed to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They may leave census materials in an orderly manner at resident doors.
While the ordinance grants census workers access to apartment buildings at-large, they are not granted access to any particular unit within that building.
Rental property managers are given the ability to limit visits to a reasonable number of census employees, and census workers could be required to make a prior appointment or notify managers of their presence to gain access to a building. Managers can also deny admittance or expel a census worker from a building for good cause.
While both councils spoke generally in favor of the ordinance, Brooklyn Park Councilmember Mark Mata cast a vote in opposition to the ordinance. Brooklyn Park’s council asked that information to help residents identify valid census workers be distributed to residents as their work begins.
