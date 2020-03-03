The Brooklyn Center Community Schools Board of Education extended Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker’s contract with a new three-year agreement at its most recent board meeting.
New compensation as part of the three-year contract calls for an annual salary of $173,340, plus a 403(b) contribution of $3,000 annually and a performance-based compensation that will not exceed $10,000 annually. This represents a 2% increase in the first year, 2% the second year and an undetermined increase in year three, based on performance evaluation.
Cheryl Jechorek, BCCS board chair, said Baker’s total compensation package is relatively equal to the more affluent St. Anthony School District, which is the lowest of the area districts the board uses for comparison. The board compares salaries for its district’s chief executive with eight others, including larger bordering districts such as Osseo, Minneapolis, Robbinsdale and Anoka-Hennepin, but also with more size comparable districts like Columbia Heights, Fridley, Richfield and St. Anthony.
“We’re very happy with Dr. Baker’s performance,” said Jechorek, who is in her second year as board chair, though this position is not new to her. She has been on the board since July 1, 1991, and has been chair off and on several times during this nearly 30-year term of service to BC Schools. “We’re extremely pleased with her, especially during these challenging times for education in general,” referring to falling enrollment in the district, state funding issues, budgeting and more.
“She is meeting these challenges head-on as a thoughtful problem-solver,” Jechorek continued. “She has unique people skills and has exhibited great empathy for our students, staff and community.”
Baker is not new to the district. She started as superintendent of Brooklyn Center Community Schools in January 2018 after serving as principal at Brooklyn Center Middle and High School from July 2013 to January 2018.
Her impact on the district has been quite impressive. As principal, Baker served on the core planning team for the 2020 Strategic Plan; she assisted with key items in the November 2017 bond and referendum questions and helped transition the district from the International Baccalaureate magnet program to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) magnet program.
As superintendent, Baker oversaw capital improvement projects at all sites, led rebranding and enrollment marketing efforts and continues the implementation of the STEAM magnet program. She will facilitate the 2025 Strategic Plan core planning team process in the spring.
In the area of critical area student discipline, she implemented strategies to change inequalities in student suspensions and led the important Student Management Collaborative. This group consists of students, staff members and families in the district who work together to identify new best practices for student discipline through a student lens, instead of the traditional staff lens.
Baker has taken the lead role of the so-called Year 5 priorities of the strategic plan, working with her leadership cabinet and school site leaders to partner with other staff members in areas identified by the Strategic Core Planning team. These priorities include building trust, defining our commitment to racial equity, embedding social and emotional learning strategies in the schools as well as identifying methods to measure this work.
During Baker’s tenure, she has made significant improvements by including student voices in decision-making.
“Students are our key customers,” she said. “We need to be asking about their experiences to improve our practices. Including student voices has become a significant part of the culture in BCCS.”
Rod Shilkrot is a contributing writer for Sun Newspapers.
