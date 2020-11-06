Brooklyn Center Community Schools will remain in a limited campus hybrid teaching model at least through 2020, the district recently announced.
“Cases are continuing to rise in our community and public health experts are concerned about the continued rise of cases through November and December,” said Superintendent Carly Baker. “We have also spent time listening to our community and they have expressed the need for continuity and predictability.”
The earliest the district could adopt a new learning model would be Jan. 11, 2021, depending on COVID-19 case data set to be evaluated Jan. 7.
The district evaluates two-week trends in positive COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County, the northwest suburban region and Brooklyn Center to determine which learning model it will adopt. Data released Oct. 15 showed 31.1 cases per 10,000 people in Brooklyn Center, and 23.4 cases per 10,000 people in Hennepin County.
“While it saddens me that we won’t have all students in our buildings until 2021, we are committed to increasing the services that are working the best right now and improving in areas where families need additional support,” Baker said.
District officials will meet with Hennepin County health experts Dec. 17 before considering a move to more in-person learning.
“We know that there is an elevated need for socialization and social emotional support for students,” Baker said.
As a result, the district is developing plans for socialization activities for students during and after school time.
“When we are certain that we can prioritize learning because we’ve created the safest environment possible for our community, we will consider bringing larger cohorts of students into our buildings,” Baker said.
According to the district, throughout October, teachers met with families on a one-on-one basis, and heard that families appreciated the consistency of the limited hybrid campus model and schedule. This, combined with the increase in cases in late September and early October, brought the district to the decision to stay in the limited campus model through the rest of the calendar year.
In the limited hybrid campus model, the majority of district students participate in full-time, off-campus learning. Only students in setting-three special education programs have the option to take part in on-campus learning. Students can meet with teachers and district staff for on-campus support.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.