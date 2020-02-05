Brooklyn Center’s Police Department is joining the Vitals network, an app that provides police officers with information about vulnerable individuals and personalized triggers or de-escalation techniques.
Vitals enrollees, their caretakers or family voluntarily provide the app with individualized information regarding an individual’s condition. When emergency workers respond to calls related to Vitals enrollees, they receive notifications on their phones with information that could help them de-escalate or resolve a situation based on a person’s specific needs.
That is, after registering online with Vitals, enrollees wear a beacon that can take the form of a keychain, necklace, debit card, bracelet or cellphone. When a Vitals enrollee comes within 80 feet of a first-responder equipped with the service, the officer gets a notification about the person’s diagnosis and the best ways to interact with them.
According to the police department, calls for welfare checks or mental health issues have nearly doubled in the last four years. “When we look at our numbers of mental health-related calls, the increases are very significant,” Chief Tim Gannon said. “How can we serve our community members who may be in the middle of a crisis? We’ve provided our officers with the best training available, and now we’re taking advantage of technology and opening the lines of communication between our department and the vulnerable communities we serve.”
“We commend Brooklyn Center Police and all the agencies we have the privilege of working with,” said Janeé Harteau, president and CEO of Vitals and former Minneapolis police chief. “By providing police officers with the tools and technology they need to do their difficult jobs, these departments are exponentially increasing the chances for safe and successful resolutions to calls for service.”
Vitals was launched in August 2017, and approximately 75 first-responding agencies are now using the service.
“Our officers respond to suspicious person calls every single day, where residents believe they see suspicious or criminal activity,” Commander Rick Gabler said. “There are many instances where the ‘suspicious person’ is a vulnerable person with a visible, or invisible, disability. From the chief on down, every member of the department is excited to now have information that helps us when responding to a potential crisis call. With this added information our officers can connect residents with the helpful services they need.”
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was party to an officer-involved shooting that killed a man reportedly on the autism spectrum during a domestic violence incident in August 2019.
