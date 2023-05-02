Brooklyn Center City Council members raised questions April 10 about the impact of plans to improve Highway 252.

Minnesota Department of Transportation staff appeared at the council meeting to summarize their progress with a project study and proposal to improve safety, address reliability and reduce congestion on Highway 252 between Highway 610 and Brooklyn Park and I-694 in Brooklyn Center, as well as I-94 from I-694 in Brooklyn Center to downtown Minneapolis.

BP04STHighway252.PNG

This map details areas currently under environmental review for MnDOT's planned improvements along Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park. (SUBMITTED MAP)
