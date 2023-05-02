Brooklyn Center City Council members raised questions April 10 about the impact of plans to improve Highway 252.
Minnesota Department of Transportation staff appeared at the council meeting to summarize their progress with a project study and proposal to improve safety, address reliability and reduce congestion on Highway 252 between Highway 610 and Brooklyn Park and I-694 in Brooklyn Center, as well as I-94 from I-694 in Brooklyn Center to downtown Minneapolis.
Skeptical City Council members were left wanting further explanation of the project’s impact on Brooklyn Center.
“We haven’t even talked about the impact to our city roads that are going to cost funds, the impact to our community members that are going to receive more traffic on those city roads,” Council Member Marquita Butler said. “There was a lot left out, I felt, in this presentation about the grand impact Brooklyn Center is bearing for what I would consider to be low benefit to our community members.”
The project’s Scoping Decision Document was released on March 31. In it, MnDOT details the project’s 10 options for Highway 252 and I-94 Corridor for further study. MnDOT is seeking public comment on the draft document.
In the April 10 meeting, MnDOT gave recommendations for which alternatives should move forward into the Environmental Impact Statement.
The City Council pitched hardball questions right out the gate. Suggesting that the that benefits reaped by this project would go to communities just beyond Brooklyn Center, Council Member Dan Jerzak asked how this project would be funded, how it would benefit the community and how MnDOT can rectify what he sees as a scenario in which Brooklyn Center will contribute funds to the project while losing money.
Jerzak and Butler both contended that the project would leave a glaring hole in tax revenue for Brooklyn Center.
Mark Lindeberg, MnDOT West Area Manager, reassured council members that their concerns were noted and would be considered as the project progresses.
“I don’t like the answer, but the purpose and need as part of the federal process is that it’s a transportation need,” Lindeberg said. “We know how important the objectives are and that’s why we establish the objectives. That’s why we wanted those there so that people understand that we are concerned about those and that they will be looked at and analyzed.”
Project planners weren’t ready to address concerns with detailed responses, but Lindeberg went on to say, “We do have them [objectives] and we do value that information.”
Mayor April Graves noted, “Several of my council members’ comments resonate with me.”
Saying safety is her main focus with the Highway 252 project, Graves coupled her concerns with a memory she had from her time as a new council member years ago. “I don’t think MnDOT was paying much attention to Highway 252,” she recalled. “It was the residents raising red flags on safety issues. The city of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park got their own money together to develop some sort of a plan to get MnDOT to pay more attention.”
The Highway 252 Task Force, comprised of concerned Brooklyn Center residents, gave a presentation to the Brooklyn Park City Council Monday night. Task force members David Mulla, Nahid Khan and Tom Kouri were in attendance at MnDOT’s April 10 presentation to Brooklyn Center city council. Together, Khan and Kouri comprised commentary on the presentation, writing, “Actions speak louder than words. The 6-lane freeway alternatives recommended by MnDOT are the least equitable of all alternatives. They have the highest traffic numbers, the largest air pollution and adverse public health impacts, and impact large numbers of public and private property. MnDOT actually doesn’t value equity.”
MnDOT is working in conjunction with local and federal project partners. They are preparing a multiyear Environmental Impact Statement that addresses the social, economic and environmental impact a potential construction project could have in the area.
“The purpose of the Highway 252, I-94 project is to improve the safe and reliable movement of people and goods across multiple transportation modes across 252 and 94,” Lindeberg.
Other project objectives are to improve public health, minimize the need to acquire additional property, and achieve equitable social, environmental and economic outcomes, according to MnDOT.
