Brooklyn Center’s City Council approved the use of existing city funds to finance two COVID-19 relief pilot programs at its Aug. 24 meeting.
A community greenhouse and food collective and a neighborhood innovation grant program will both be developed as pilot projects. They are intended to provide financial relief and food assistance following the pandemic.
Broadly, the community greenhouse pilot, which has a $115,000 budget funded through the Economic Development Authority’s cash reserves, seeks to construct a deep winter greenhouse, with year-round food production. The overall goal of the program is to help provide access to affordable, healthy food, and address interruptions in the food supply chain caused by the pandemic.
The program aims to be “able to address the health conditions, so we can improve the (community’s) health,” said Reggie Edwards, deputy city manager. “And you can provide food, and then do that for folks that may have trouble accessing food in an affordable way, as well as healthy food in an affordable way. Not only do we address, again, the food and health side, but we begin to address the balance sheet side, as far as expenses.”
“This is a very fine project here,” Mayor Mike Elliott said.
Food produced in the greenhouse would have a focus on culturally appropriate produce to meet the needs of the city’s diverse population.
The pilot greenhouse is proposed to be developed near the City Hall campus, but an exact location has not yet been selected.
The city is planning to distribute the greenhouse’s harvest using a community supported agriculture model, where members will pay what they can afford for the produce. Generally, in CSA models, a member subscribes to an overall harvest from a farm or a greenhouse, and receives regular deliveries of produce or other farm goods in return for the subscription cost.
The program would offer job opportunities, as well as classes and workshops for residents that lack the knowledge to grow and cook with fresh produce. A tool library would offer equipment rental services to residents without their own gardening tools.
The city plans to hire residents to serve as on-site staff overseeing the overall operations. Residents could work for either financial compensation or for shares in the CSA.
Grant program
The neighborhood innovation grant program aims to distribute 26 community grants, in a maximum amount of $750 to each.
The grants would be available for projects developed by neighborhood-based groups, individuals, and nonprofits operating in Brooklyn Center.
“We hope that these projects will be useful and help people expand not only their connection to community but to learning. And what we want to see is the projects done within 90 days, so we don’t need a long term project,” said Jimmy Loyd, economic development coordinator.
The $50,000 total budget will come from the city’s contingency fund.
Eligible projects could attempt to address resident emotional well being, neighborhood beautification, crime prevention, or neighborhood cleanup, among other issues related to the pandemic.
Projects funded by grants must be completed within 90 days. Grant recipients would be required to submit a report on their project to the city after completion.
The grant program is planned to be administered by an outside agency. A request for proposals for the administrative agency is anticipated to be released Oct. 1. An organization is expected to be selected by Nov. 16.
Marketing for the program is planned to start January 2021, with grants awarded March 1, 2021.
Councilmember April Graves asked that the RFP be distributed in several languages to reach a larger pool of potential applicants.
Due to the limited nature of federal CARES funding, city staff members proposed funding these two proposals out of the city’s existing fund balances and using its CARES allocation for other projects.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.