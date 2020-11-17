It turns out that raging global pandemics are not necessarily conducive to a relaxed and happy populace.
While that comes as no surprise, the case loads at two providers of mental health services in Brooklyn Center make the reality all the more clear.
While Headway Emotional Health has tripled its capacity for services at its Brooklyn Center location, Park Center High School’s lead counselor said the pandemic and its ramifications have exacerbated mental health issues among struggling students. Both reported increases in feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation with clients and students.
“I would say the amount of kids that I’ve seen pre-COVID to now struggling with mental health has, I can comfortably say, doubled, if not tripled,” said Emily Juaire, student assistance counselor at Park Center.
Teri Clayton, outpatient services manager with Headway, said a general lack of mental health services in Brooklyn Center already resulted in a high demand for services in the area. And while the organization always had plans to expand it offerings, the pandemic moved those plans to the forefront.
At the Brooklyn Center Headway location, the organization now offers outpatient therapy for children, adults and families, case management for children with mental health needs, day treatment for middle and high school students, and psychological assessments and testing for all ages. New and current clients can meet via telehealth rather than in-person, if they prefer.
“There’s definitely been an increase in, probably an increase in anxiety in a lot of individuals, from children and adolescents to adults and elderly as well,” Clayton said. “Definitely an increase in depression. The depression very much related to losses associated with the pandemic – loss of loved ones as well as losses related to lifestyle changes.”
Seniors have also seen significant challenges with their mental health as family visits become less tenable, Clayton said.
“I think with the seniors, the impact of the isolation and not being able to see family if they’re staying in care facilities and whatnot, that’s been a huge issue,” she said. “The people around them that are getting sick aren’t fairing as well with the COVID as a younger person might be, so that’s hard too, the losses that they experience related to it have been greater.”
Demand for new telehealth services as opposed to in-person visits ebbs and flows, Clayton said, and with the spike in cases, Headway expects that more people will be looking to use telehealth in the near future. In April, Headway trained more than 160 staff members to provide telehealth services.
Some students struggling with distance learning
With the much of the Midwest recently posting record increases in COVID cases, many school districts are moving to a distance learning format.
For kids who got most of their social interaction on campus, the move to distance learning can be difficult, Juaire said. “You always have those kids in school that already feel really isolated even when they’re in a school with 2,300 kids. They feel alone. You combine that with, hey, you don’t even get to come to school now, it just perpetuates depression and a very dark place,” she said.
For Juaire, distance learning has cut back on the more comfortable conversations with students who stumbled into her colorful office looking for help, and pushed those conversations onto Google Meet or other video services that kids are less likely to respond to.
“With the pandemic, getting through to kids, just finding them, getting them to respond back is a struggle,” Juaire said. “My experience is, even if you talk to a kid and say, ‘Here’s a link to a Google Meet to meet with me,’ they’re like ‘no,’ because it’s foreign. They don’t know what that is.”
For some cultural groups within the school, expectations for social activities and a belief that mental health work is valid are not universal, Juaire said.
“I would say a lot of our immigrant families are not always very keen on letting their kids do extra-curricular activities or hanging out with their friends, so school is really their outlet,” she said.”So the fact that now they don’t have that is a huge thing. That social piece that everybody is talking about when they talk about schools going full distance is absolutely true.”
For students that are struggling academically with the distance learning format, the lack of access to their friends at school and falling grades can have a spiraling effect. Moreover, many families are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic, adding extra stress and anxiety for some students, Juaire said.
Struggling students are often sent to Park Center’s therapist, who can recommend other services outside of the school to help students. The district also has resources listed on the counseling page of the online learning platform Schoology.
However, not all parents support getting their students help, and some fall through the cracks, Juaire said.
“Sometimes, my hand is tied and we can’t get them the mental health help that they would need because they are a minor and I can’t get their parents on board, so I’m it, I’m the check-in,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of those kids.”
Headway has also seen increases in families and students experiencing issues related to distance learning. Students struggling to adapt are experiencing “more acting-out kind of behaviors, as well as struggles with frustration tolerance and self esteem because they don’t feel successful,” Clayton said.
