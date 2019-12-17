The Anoka-Hennepin School District plans to lobby for changes to special education and compensatory funding while supporting the tiered licensure system during the 2020 legislative session.
The school board heard legislative priorities for the upcoming session laid out Nov. 25 and approved the platform Dec. 9. The presentation laid out three policy positions the district has for the 2020 year and one goal for state funding.
Al Ickler, executive director of community and government relations, said the first goal focuses on reducing the processes and paperwork that impede teachers’ work with students.
It’s “very much a continuation of last year’s platform,” Ickler said.
As part of this goal, the district wants to keep long-term costs low in special education while maintaining program quality, according to board documents.
Last session, senators introduced two bills intended to cut down on how many hours special education teachers spend on paperwork. Both bills were referred to committee, but the language of one bill was adopted into an omnibus bill passed in the 2019 special session.
The bill adopted in the special session streamlines the process for parents to meet with their student’s individualized education program team.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District’s second policy goal is to maintain the tiered licensure system passed by the state in 2017. That system includes four tiers for teacher licensing.
The lowest tier requires only a bachelor’s degree, with some exceptions for career and technical education, according to the Minnesota Department of Education, and districts are only allowed to hire from this tier when a higher-tier teacher isn’t available. Tier one licenses must be renewed every year and are limited in the number of renewals. The highest tier of the system has more stringent requirements, including three years teaching experience in Minnesota, but is good for five years and can be renewed indefinitely, according to the Department of Education.
“The goal of that tiered system is to obviously keep high-quality educators in the classroom and to open up some pathways to other professionals, people of color, teachers coming from other states that have experience and people like that,” Ickler said.
The third policy plank in the district’s platform is to eliminate a requirement that school districts spend 3.5% of compensatory revenue on extended day programming.
Compensatory revenue, also called basic skills revenue, is designed to aid students who are considered underprepared for school or aren’t meeting progress standards for their age, according to the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor. The money is tied to specific schools based on the number of enrolled students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, which is often used as a proxy for low-income students. A district is allowed to use up to half of that revenue for district-wide purposes based on a school board approved plan, according to the Office of the Legislative Auditor.
“Districts like ours that use those dollars very strategically, oftentimes focusing on the early elementary years, it creates a budgeting problem, and it really is a local control decision,” Ickler said.
Funding policy
The district’s only funding position is to provide sustainable funding through the safe school levy. Last year, the state passed one-time funding for the safer schools levy, but the district would like to see more long-term support, Ickler said.
Included in the omnibus education bill passed during the 2019 special session was approximately $30 million in supplementary state funds districts could use to improve safety. The Anoka-Hennepin School District received approximately $38,000 in supplementary aid for fiscal year 2020, according to a document from the Minnesota School Boards Association.
Money from the supplemental aid can be used under the same restrictions as a district’s safe schools levy. That levy is allowed under state law for a district to pay for costs related to employing police and sheriff’s liaisons in schools, drug abuse prevention programs, security on school property, crime prevention and mental health professionals, among other uses, according to state statute. Anoka-Hennepin’s 2020 safe schools levy is approximately $1.5 million, according to board documents.
The 2020 session is scheduled to begin Feb. 11. School board members plan to meet with local legislators Jan. 22 to discuss the session.
