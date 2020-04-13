The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has sold almost $100 million in bonds to finance the next phase of its district-wide Fit for the Future construction project.
Board members approved the sale of approximately $94.6 million in bonding March 30 during a virtual meeting.
The district was uncertain whether any bids would come in when the bonds went on the market, but it did receive three bids and chose the submission from Wells Fargo Bank, said Kelly Smith of the advisory firm Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors.
“I just want to thank Kelly and Baker Tilly for keeping us up-to-date daily and sometimes hourly on the market,” Anoka-Hennepin Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas said. “They rode this roller coaster with me the last couple of weeks, and I really appreciate it.”
The next phase of Fit for the Future includes projects at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy/Jackson Middle School, Coon Rapids Middle School, Andover High School and Blaine High School. All the projects are scheduled to begin this spring or summer and run until fall 2021.
Construction of additional classrooms, a front office and changes to the cafeteria are scheduled to begin at the Anoka Middle School for the Arts Fred Moore Campus this spring. The Washington campus is expected to begin construction on additional classrooms and expansions to the cafeteria and gym, according to district documents.
Jackson Middle School is slated for additional classrooms, a media center and a gym as well as an expansion to the kitchen and cafeteria.
Coon Rapids High School is expected to see work on additional classrooms, relocation of the front office and expansion of fitness spaces.
Construction on gym and fitness spaces is expected at Andover High School.
Blaine High School is scheduled to see construction on a field house, expansion of fitness spaces and relocation of the front office.
More generally, all schools have been seeing improvements to science classrooms, media centers and special education spaces since 2018, and work is scheduled to continue until 2021.
The Fit for the Future plan stems from a nearly $250 million referendum approved by voters in 2017 to address class size, remove portable classrooms and maintain quality schools, according to the district.
