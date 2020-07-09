Bizzy Coffee, Amazon’s top cold brew seller, has plans to expand its product line and reach new markets.
Located in Brooklyn Center, the company was started by Alex French and Andrew Healy. The two roommates began experimenting with cold brew in their apartment in 2014. French had a general distaste for hot coffee and hot beverages, while Healy had acid reflux issues that prevented him from drinking hot coffee. The higher levels of caffeine and lower level of acidity in cold brew made it an appealing alternative to standard-issue hot java. The pair was also training for a 24-hour Tough Mudder obstacle races and wanted an energy boosting drink
“As consumers, [we] just fell in love with cold brew coffee,” French said. “We were truly just making it ourselves out of a passion for the product.”
As they continued to experiment with different variable and create better tasting coffee, they accumulated more and more product. They had already collaborated on a start-up that was unsuccessful and were looking for new business opportunities.
French, who had a background in the food and beverage industry working as an analyst at General Mills, and Healy, who had a background in research and development, saw a macro trend of consumer preferences for cleaner products with fewer ingredients, as opposed to energy drinks.
“People were kind of moving away from sodas and energy drinks and into natural products like coffees and teas,” French said.
The pair began selling their coffee to friends and family. “As they say, the rest is history,” French said. The Bizzy Coffee brand launched in 2016, after the brand was selected to participate in a New York-based food accelerator program.
Back in Minnesota, the business experienced continued growth, and the pair eventually moved from a smaller Minneapolis facility into a larger Brooklyn Center facility at 2700 Freeway Blvd., with funds from a Minnesota Investment Fund Loan from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in August 2018.
The brand is now the top cold brew seller on Amazon, and sells its product approximately 850 stores, ranging from big-box retailers to co-ops.
The brand only sells USDA organic coffee and is “doing our best to be as sustainable as possible,” French said. They make efforts to limit water waste and compost all spent coffee grounds, French said.
Two new coffee blends, and espresso blend and a breakfast blend are launching shortly. The company also offers light, medium and dark roast. All blends are offered in both a ready-to-drink format and as coffee grounds. Another new product line called Pitcher Pack will allow consumers to drop a tea-bag style coffee bag into a pitcher of water to steep over night and find a pitcher of cold brew in the morning.
“We’re just trying to grow larger. So we’re rolling out into a chain called Sprout nationally,” French said. “We’re just looking to continue to grow our retail distribution.”
For the home consumer, a quality grinder can greatly improve the quality of a batch of cold brew, French said. He recommended brewing it at room temperature rather than in the fridge or a more consistent taste.
“We’re looking to be the number one cold brew brand in America, that’s our next goal,” French added.
