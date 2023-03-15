Doctors Nicole Des Marais and Lindsay Daniels chat at Go Health Chiropractic. Both were recently nominated as two of Minnesota Monthly’s 2023 Best Chiropractors. Minnesota Monthly is scheduled to publish this award in their May/June issue.
Stepping through snowy downtown Robbinsdale on West Broadway, one may find the offices of Go Health Chiropractic. Two chiropractors, an acupuncturist and a massage therapist make up the all-woman wellness team. It’s a place to go for back problems, injuries and other bone-centered troubles. But now, it’s also the home base of Robbinsdale’s latest Chamber of Commerce board president, Dr. Lindsay Daniels D.C.
According to Chamber Secretary Dave Kiser, when Steve Horstmann left his position at North Memorial, he could no longer fulfill the role as Chamber President. So, Kiser reached out to Chamber Vice President Daniels, who accepted the position.
“(Daniels) will just be filling in for a couple months until the election happens in the May to June time frame,” Kiser said. “Lindsay has been a great supporter of the chamber over the years. (She) does many things for the chamber over the years through her own business... She will be fantastic.”
“The mission of the Robbinsdale Chamber Board is to really create community involvement within the businesses through community events, networking, lunch and learns, stuff like that,” Daniels said. “That’s where I want to come in to play. I love the Robbinsdale Chamber. I love the Robbinsdale community.”
The chamber president leads meetings and luncheons while working to ensure the success of community events. Daniels said she previously enjoyed putting on the “Give and Get” trick-or-treat event in the city and hopes to create more events for the city.
The Egg Extravaganza on Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeview Terrace Park Pavilion is the next event put on by the chamber. Kids can collect eggs, win prizes and spend some time outside. Future events might include a spring fling, a sidewalk sale and
Another way the chamber president leads the organization is by participating with their own business.
“Any business (within the city) can be a part of the Robbinsdale chamber,” Daniels said. “We participate in all of the events: the trick-or-treat event, we do the meet and greet, we go to the tree lighting ...Our business is a big part of the community. We like to give back and be involved.”
More than 100 businesses currently belong to the Robbinsdale Chamber, but some smaller businesses or “at-home businesses” are not involved. In warmer months, Daniels plans to go door to door with other chamber members to connect with new entrepreneurs. There is a $125 annual fee to participate in the chamber, come to the meetings and luncheons, hear the speakers and earn a spot on the website.
