Stepping through snowy downtown Robbinsdale on West Broadway, one may find the offices of Go Health Chiropractic. Two chiropractors, an acupuncturist and a massage therapist make up the all-woman wellness team. It’s a place to go for back problems, injuries and other bone-centered troubles. But now, it’s also the home base of Robbinsdale’s latest Chamber of Commerce board president, Dr. Lindsay Daniels D.C.

According to Chamber Secretary Dave Kiser, when Steve Horstmann left his position at North Memorial, he could no longer fulfill the role as Chamber President. So, Kiser reached out to Chamber Vice President Daniels, who accepted the position.

