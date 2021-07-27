Brooklyn Center wants to reconstruct or expand its recreation center, and the City Council gave the go-ahead July 12 to request $62 million in bonding for the project during the 2022 legislative session.
If approved, the city would make a $15 million contribution, less than half of the standard 50% contribution the state typically asks for in bonding projects.
“It would be a long shot, but we thought it was a shot worth taking,” said Reggie Edwards, city manger.
The council unanimously supported the plan.
“This is one of the biggest opportunities we have as a city and I think we all can agree that we definitely need a new community center. We need something that can accommodate the changing and changed Brooklyn Center,” Mayor Mike Elliott said.
“Our needs have evolved and we need something that can have some kind of indoor space for soccer, or track, or any number of activities, something that is more modern and more updated.”
Of the total $62 million request, $44 million would come from the state, while another $3 million would be funded by local partners.
In recent years, the community has asked for a renovated or new community center during engagement events, Edwards said.
The need for the project, deemed the Community Health, Culture and Recreation Center, was also voiced by residents during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Students spoke to a need for a youth community space during the unrest following the killing of Daunte Wright, according to Edwards.
“It’s pretty clear with community that young folks and many others do not connect with the current facility,” he said.
In April 2021, the city began a study with an outside consultant to determine the feasibility of expanding the existing community center.
While the study is ongoing, estimates range from $15-30 million to expand the existing facility, Edwards said.
Citing the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s residents, the income inequality between average city residents and the state as a whole, and the impact of the civil unrest following Wright’s death, the city hopes to justify the reduced local contribution to the bonding request.
If approved, the city would not be required to finance its contribution until sometime between 2023 and 2025. A 20- to 25-year bond at an interest rate of 3% is estimated to require additional city funding between $861,418 and $1 million.
The project would be required to be completed by 2026. Even if the state approves bonding for the project, no specific plans have been drafted or approved for a new facility.
The city’s 50-meter pool is unique to the area, and could potentially have a regional draw for swimming competitions, Edwards said.
The city has not recently leveraged state funding for such a project, Elliott said.
“There are a lot of communities that have over the years used or accessed state dollars to support infrastructure being built in their city, including many of our neighboring cities to the tune of multiple millions of dollars, and so I think this is a unique opportunity that, at least in recent years we haven’t tapped into,” Elliott said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan spoke to reservations about increasing the city’s debt service costs while trying to redevelop the city’s commercial tax base.
“My only concern is that this very large enhancement or replacement of the community center has a very large sticker price,” he said.
Coucilmember Marquita Butler spoke in favor of the concept, saying she has been waiting for an opportunity to improve the community center.
