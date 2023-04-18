By Josh McGovern
To mark the two-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, his family held a balloon release memorial April 11 to honor their fallen son.
In a ceremony outside the Brooklyn Park Police Department, Wright’s parents, along with other members of the community and activist groups, spoke of an urgency for reform and change in police proceedings.
“I’m here today in solidarity with Daunte’s mother and father, his sisters, his brothers, people that loved him at the end here,” said Toshira Garraway, founder of the group, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.
“We are mourning as a community. We are hurting as a community. We are hurting because Daunte got murdered and yet there’s still no meaningful change that has happened out here in the city of Brooklyn Center.”
Bullhorns and tears expressed the anger, frustration, and continued mourning of Wright’s family and community. Despite shouts of rage from a few angered citizens, Wright’s family and friends insisted Tuesday afternoon’s vigil was to remember their son, inspire change, but not to slander the police.
“It’s not about having a problem with the police,” Garraway said. “It’s about the fact that we need justice.”
Wright was killed after then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter mistook her handgun for her Taser and shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop as he tried to flee. Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright’s death.
In remembrance of her son, Katie Wright talked about Daunte’s smile and sense of humor. Having been just a few days after Easter, Katie also shared a story about her son from his youth. Young Daunte hid Easter eggs for his family, but first he removed the candy from the eggs before laying them out. “He would make me laugh in any situation,” Wright said.
In the wake of Daunte Wright’s death, Brooklyn Center passed the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act. The Act offers an alternative policing model for Brooklyn Center that would be set by 2024. Coined Response Engagement and Crisis Help, or REACH, Hennepin County dispatchers could provide mental health professionals in response to mental-health-related calls for service and non-moving violations.
Such situations would be related to mental or behavioral health, homelessness, or substance abuse and addiction. In the event of a violent situation, REACH members and police would respond together.
Previous reports by the committee and Law Enforcement Action Partnership suggest that about 23% of citizen-initiated calls received by the Brooklyn Center Police Department would be eligible for alternative responders. In this report, Amity Dimock, mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, noted that some of those calls would end up ineligible based on dispatch red-flag questioning.
Dimock-Heisler, who was on the autism spectrum, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police during a domestic incident in 2019.
Hennepin County and neighboring Brooklyn Park have implemented a two-year pilot program with a similar operating procedure as REACH.
Included in this act are policies that limit the use of arrest and consent searches for non-felony offenses.
Despite these potential policy changes, Wright and Dimock expressed frustrations with slow-moving or non-existent legislative and legal justice for affected communities in the past two years. They were not alone.
Jonathan McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, spoke at the memorial service, urging those in attendance to carry these issues to the state Legislature, the United States Congress and the “ballot box.” According to McClellan, the Minnesota Justice Coalition demands systemic change.
This has been accomplished by the Justice Coalition through the drafting of legislation that makes body cam footage available, removes statute of limitations on wrongful deaths and allows victims of sexual assault by law enforcement to bring their cases forward.
“We must be the voice of the voiceless as they are not here to defend themselves or demand a proper investigation and gathering of the facts,” McLellan said.
After the press conference outside the Police Department, red and white balloons were released into the clear blue sky. Katie Wright released a balloon in the shape of a dove. Following the release, visitors began to chant, “Say his name,” followed by “Daunte Wright.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.