bc20pfwrightanniversary-katie2.jpg

Katie Wright mourns the loss of her son, Daunte Wright, on the second anniversary of his death April 11 at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The memorial gathering included a balloon release, and was attended by multiple speakers, including Amity Dimock, mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, to promote legislative police reform. (SUN PHOTO BY JOSH MCGOVERN)

By Josh McGovern

To mark the two-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, his family held a balloon release memorial April 11 to honor their fallen son.

bc20pfwrightanniversary-balloons.jpg

Balloons are released April 11 at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in remembrance of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer two years earlier. (SUN PHOTO BY JOSH MCGOVERN)
bc20pfwrightanniversary-daunte sign.jpg

People gather to remember Daunte Wright two years after his death. Memorial attendees held signs featuring Daunte Wright. (SUN PHOTO BY JOSH MCGOVERN)
bc20pfwrightanniversary-speaker and fist.jpg

Social justice activist, Trahern Crews, spoke briefly about police brutality across Minnesota, not just in Brooklyn Center. (SUN PHOTO BY JOSH MCGOVERN)
bc20pfwrightanniversary-garraway.jpg

Toshira Garraway, founder of the group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, introduced the Wright family and gave her own perspective on the death of Daunte Wright. (SUN PHOTO BY JOSH MCGOVERN)
