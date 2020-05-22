Earle Brown Elementary STEAM and Brooklyn Center Middle School STEAM have been recognized as “Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools” for increasing access, engagement, and achievement in Project Lead The Way programs.
“We are extremely proud of this award from an organization with national reach and presence,” said Jena Carlson, director of curriculum and instruction for Brooklyn Center Community Schools. “While we are still implementing and creating our STEAM magnet school experience, we know we are taking the right steps in our students’ school experience.”
This is Earle Brown STEAM’s first year earning the distinction and is one of only 10 elementary schools in Minnesota awarded with this designation for the 2019-20 school year. This is the middle school’s second year earning the distinction and is one of only five Project Lead The Way middle schools in Minnesota awarded with this designation for the 2019-20 school year.
Brooklyn Center Community Schools first began offering Project Lead The Way in fall 2017, and today all of the district’s students across grades pre-K-12 participate in a Project Lead The Way program.
“These programs inspire and engage students in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and prepare them with the knowledge and skills they’ll need to succeed in any career path they choose,” said Carlson.
The district was awarded a national Magnet School Assistance grant in fall 2018. The grant will help all BCCS schools become STEAM magnet schools, so students have hands-on learning experiences throughout the school day.
Rod Shilkrot is a contributing writer for Sun Newspapers.
