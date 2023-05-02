Brooklyn Park, in partnership with the Just Deeds coalition, is aiming to remove racially restrictive realty covenants from deeds in the city, which is home to 100 properties attached to such documentation.

These covenants were meant to keep people of color and Jews from purchasing houses in certain neighborhoods. According to the Just Deeds Project, in post-Civil War Minnesota, developers, real estate agents, and local, state and federal governments tooled these deeds to segregate communities.

