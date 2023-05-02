Brooklyn Park, in partnership with the Just Deeds coalition, is aiming to remove racially restrictive realty covenants from deeds in the city, which is home to 100 properties attached to such documentation.
These covenants were meant to keep people of color and Jews from purchasing houses in certain neighborhoods. According to the Just Deeds Project, in post-Civil War Minnesota, developers, real estate agents, and local, state and federal governments tooled these deeds to segregate communities.
Just Deeds provides free legal and title services to remove discriminatory covenants from home deeds. A May 17 event at North Hennepin Community College will provide information about Just Deeds and the process of discharging these covenants.
Though the covenants are no longer legally enforceable, Just Deeds hopes that by acknowledging restrictions in modern language and the historical significance behind them, lawmakers and legislators will recognize the adverse effects the restrictions have had on communities of color.
Mapping Prejudice, a University of Minnesota project, assists Just Deeds in mapping and identifying discriminatory covenants. Mapping Prejudice notes that in Minneapolis today, properties that previously had covenants are worth 15% more than identical houses that never had racial restrictions.
Just Deeds says these covenants negatively impacted growth that other communities may “take for granted” by stifling access to wealth, education, policing, safety, neighborhood parks and public transportation.
In Hennepin and Ramsey counties, 26,000 property records were identified as having restrictive covenants, according to Mapping Prejudice, a University of Minnesota project to map racial covenants.
“Communities thrive or they struggle to thrive. There’s metrics to it, and we gave it a visual,” said Jamar Hardy, a founding member of Just Deeds and a Brooklyn Park resident.
Hardy explained that when maps of restrictive covenants are layered over red line maps, they match up.
The first discriminatory covenant in Minnesota was written in 1910 by Henry and Leonora Scott. The property on 35th Avenue South in Minneapolis was sold to Nels Anderson and the deed contained an explicit restriction:
“... the premises shall not at any time be conveyed, mortgaged or leased to any person or persons of Chinese, Japanese, Moorish, Turkish, Negro, Mongolian or African blood or descent.”
According to Just Deeds, these covenants changed the landscape of Minneapolis throughout the ensuing century. The Mapping Project website says these covenants were an ingrained orthodoxy that mixed-race residential areas were “hazardous” and “should be eliminated.”
“What we did with the Mapping Project was show the heat map where these covenants are,” Hardy said. “These zones are high-risk loans with higher concentrations of people of color. Practices of redlining and covenants were used in how they decided to do highways that broke up communities.”
A 1948 U.S. Supreme Court decision made racially restrictive covenants unenforceable, but that, didn’t mean an end to housing discrimination, Hardy said. “Racism still exists, it’s just modernized,” he said.
Hardy explained that the vernacular for modern restrictions has softened over time. Examples of this, he pointed out, are terms such as “riskier loans,” “non-profitable” and “dangerous [areas].”
The racial covenants that preceded newer discriminatory language are often referred to as the “Jim Crow of the North.”
“They were used to suggest to banks which properties were worthy of investment,” Just Deeds said on its website.
Covenants in some Brooklyn Park property records included language like this:
The coalition is composed mainly of volunteers, but is in partnership with the Minnesota Association of City Attorneys, Minneapolis Area Realtors, Edina Realty Title, Mapping Prejudice, and the city of Golden Valley, which started the Just Deeds project in 2019, according to the Just Deeds website
The city of Brooklyn Park’s website said of the city’s partnership with Just Deeds, “While acknowledging the history of systemic racism is only one step on the path towards achieving racial equality in the present, we believe this a wonderful opportunity to make Brooklyn Park a more inclusive environment for people of all races.”
If you go:
What: Just Deeds: a Community Conversation on Legacy of Racial Covenants
When: Wednesday, May 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 5:30, program starts at 6)
Where: Grand Hall, Center for Business and Technology at North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Avenue North Brooklyn Park
Event description: “Share a meal with us and attend a viewing of ‘Jim Crow of the North’ clip on the history of redlining and discriminatory covenants. After the clips, listen to a panel discussion with experts and community members on how this history continues to shape our city and reflect together on what steps the city and community can take to advance towards a more equitable future.”
How to attend: Reserve a spot for this free event at tinyurl.com/yzzp2su6.
Info: Contact Shanna Woods at Shanna.Woods@BrooklynPark.org.
