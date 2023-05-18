Police Chief Mark Bruley presented the first-ever Brooklyn Park Police Department Annual Report to the City Council on May 8.

The purpose of this report is to reflect the work Brooklyn Park Police have conducted throughout the year. In his presentation, Bruley emphasized transparency between the public and the Police Department.

