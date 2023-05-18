Police Chief Mark Bruley presented the first-ever Brooklyn Park Police Department Annual Report to the City Council on May 8.
The purpose of this report is to reflect the work Brooklyn Park Police have conducted throughout the year. In his presentation, Bruley emphasized transparency between the public and the Police Department.
This report helps form a connection with the community of Brooklyn Park, Bruley believes, by showing the public the department’s philosophies, strategies and missions of each year’s police work.
Bruley walked the City Council through the 27-page report, starting off by saying, “To give context, the report is intended especially as the first report, to showcase who the Police Department is. That’s been the focus. As we go through the years to come we’ll really be focusing on things that we accomplished that year.”
The report touched on 2022’s statistics overall. Shots fired were down from 2021, but up from 2020. Violent crime has steadily decreased in the past three years and total crime was slightly up from 2021.
“Total crime is up a little bit, but that is not surprising. There’s a COVID effect in there for lower levels of crime. We’ve seen a lot of crimes not getting reported from COVID. So that 2021 number is probably just a little bit lower.”
Chief Bruley provided context to what Brooklyn Park Police officers are typically called out for, pushing back against a narrative that most of their work involves violent crimes.
“It’s actually a small part of police calls,” he said. “Generally the number one calls that we get are medical disturbances, car accidents, welfare checks, alarms, police assists, in that order.”
The top three crimes reported in Brooklyn Park were domestic assaults, shoplifting and theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories, according to the report.
Brooklyn Park Police Department has a mental health unit that addresses mental-health-related incidents with a police officer and a social worker.
The 2022 report, said, “MHU [mental health unit] reviewed 2,225 reports in 2022, where mental health was believed to be a primary factor in the case. 1,291 of those reports were coded as mental health/crisis hold, overdose, suicide, and suicide attempt cases. About 83% of reports that were reviewed resulted in action being taken by the mental health detective or social workers.”
Part of the 2022 annual report addressed the uptick in violent crime around the Huntington Place apartment complex and surrounding community. The Brooklyn Park Police Department implemented strategies to reach certain goals in improving community safety at this complex.
“The plan included the following goals: build willingness within the community to intervene and promote positive relationships, reduce violence, and build police legitimacy,” the report laid out.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department prides itself on the diversity in its cadet program. As shown in the report, diversity in cadets increased over 15% since 2016. The department also meets monthly with a Multicultural Advisory Committee to discuss issues in the community.
On September 22, 2022, the Brooklyn Park Police Department issued a Bias-Based Policing Policy.
“[The policy] prohibits a differentiation of service to those with actual or perceived characteristics such as race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, economic status, age, cultural group, disability, or affiliation,” the report said.
Brooklyn Park Police also participate in the 30/30 pledge, an initiative to increase females in law enforcement by 30% by 2030. Chief Bruley noted the benefit of having more women in law enforcement, citing information that shows female officers are less likely to use violent force in police work.
The report also says female officers are involved in fewer complaints and lawsuits than their male counterparts.The Brooklyn Park Police Department’s staff is 13% female. The national average is 12%.
Bruley indicated that it’s difficult to recruit female police cadets because many women in the workforce don’t have an interest in law enforcement. To combat this, Brooklyn Park hosted an event in November called Wonder Women Defined, for girls aged 14-18. The purpose of the event was to promote employment opportunities outside the typical gender norms.
Mental health is important for the Brooklyn Park Police Department, which maintains mandatory mental health check-ups for staff, the report stated. Additionally, a handful of officers have been trained in peer emotional support counseling for struggling officers.
The 2022 annual report concluded on a positive note, saying, “The Brooklyn Park Police Department will continue its service to the community through effective partnerships and enforcement that provides residents of, and visitors to, Brooklyn Park with a sense of security.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.